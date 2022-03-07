The 2022 NADA Show is underway in Las Vegas, back in person after a virtual 2021 event due to the coronavirus. Inventory constraints, technology, hiring, and getting ready to sell EVs are some of the big issues facing dealers as the year gets underway. Follow this live blog for regular updates from the show.
2022 NADA Show live blog: AutoNation CEO Mike Manley on EV shift; 9 things to check out
The annual car dealer convention and expo is back in Las Vegas with an in-person event.
Dealerships will need to evolve their business models to meet customers where they are, whether they prefer to transact online or in person, or are early or later adopters of electrified vehicles, AutoNation CEO Mike Manley said.
Cybersecurity experts warn financial services audience cybercrimes will continue to rise, but businesses can take steps to mitigate the risks.
Auto dealers can expect some degree of the industry's improved financial position to continue, Kerrigan Advisors Managing Director Erin Kerrigan said Tuesday. The average dealership earned $4.1 million worth of pretax profit in 2021, according to National Automobile Dealers Association data she presented during an American Financial Services Association Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo session.
From electric vehicles to March Madness, there is plenty to check out at the 2022 NADA Show in Las Vegas.
Preparing for the electric vehicle future while protecting and evolving dealers' longtime business models are at the top of Mike Alford's agenda.
Alford, incoming chairman of the National Automobile Dealers Association, aims to help NADA and the industry plot the path toward electrification with digital sales tools, dealer-friendly regulations and new EV-centric revenue streams.
Regardless of his other accomplishments in the chairman's job, longtime Minnesota dealer Paul Walser oversaw the most profitable year for its members in the history of the National Automobile Dealers Association.
Now, after an extended term in office because of the timing of the conventions, Walser is focused on wrapping up the outstanding issues from his chairmanship, including seeking tax relief from the federal government for thousands of dealers caught in a tax trap because of low inventories.
The National Automobile Dealers Association started holding an annual convention and trade show 104 years ago. Steve Pitt has been in charge of nearly half of them. The 2022 NADA Show, No. 48 for Pitt, marks the end of his run as the senior vice president of conventions and expositions prepares to retire in April at age 76.
As dealerships across the country grapple with decimated inventory levels as part of the lingering microchip shortage, an ever-present challenge in showrooms and service bays is worsening: finding and hiring candidates for open positions and retaining those already employed.
