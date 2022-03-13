2022 NADA Show final day live blog: Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Audi make meetings and F&I focus

As EV era unfolds, dealers need to take on new role

As the global auto industry migrates to an electrified future, auto dealers need to step up as environmental consultants -- a role that will upend the traditional model of car sales.

That is the prediction of Dave Gardner, executive vice president of national operations and general manager of auto sales for American Honda . He spoke Sunday to international brand dealers at a lunch hosted by the American International Auto Dealers Association in Las Vegas.

In the meantime, the headwinds confronting the industry -- notably factory shutdowns caused by the COVID pandemic, as well as inventory shortages, will "continue to be bumpy for the remainder of the year," Gardner said.