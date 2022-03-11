2022 NADA Show day two live blog: EV training, used-car outlook

The NADA Show is back with an in-person event in Las Vegas and EVs are the big topic of discussion.

Staff report
AUDREY LAFOREST

The NADA Show is back in person this year after going virtual in 2021. Getting dealers and consumers ready for EVs and hiring are hot topics among dealers this year.

Stay with this blog for regular updates from the show:

J.D. Power: Used-car market will stay strong

 

 

Despite intensifying declines in affordable used vehicles and tighter supply, the used-vehicle market is thriving, according to J.D. Power.

Profits on the used-vehicle side remain "very healthy" and trade-in equity is up in 2022, said Jonathan Banks, J.D. Power's vice president of vehicle valuations. Banks, who spoke at the J.D. Power Auto Summit ahead of the NADA Show.

EV success depends on the education of dealers, consumers

Automakers are planning to rush the market with a diverse mix of electric vehicles in the coming years, but there's still a burning question awaiting an answer: Will consumers want them?

That was one of the issues tackled during a panel discussion called "Plugging into What's Possible: Inside the EV Opportunity for Dealers" among many consumer concerns that must be addressed to drive EV adoption.

Automakers providing dealers with tool to survey technicians

A new tool from the Auto Technician Collaboration will allow member automakers' franchisees to assess their workplaces' chance of retaining technicians.

Research by the collaboration — made up of Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo — has identified factors important to technician retention, Carlisle & Co. Associate Director Meredith Collins told the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.

