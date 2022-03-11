2022 NADA Show day two live blog: EV training, make meeetings and Dealer Outlook Survey

The NADA Show is back in person this year after going virtual in 2021. Getting dealers and consumers ready for EVs and hiring are hot topics among dealers this year.
Stay with this blog for regular updates from the show:
Fox News personality Dana Perino described franchised dealers as the "most natural politicians" she knows.
"And that is not meant to be an insult," Perino, who was White House press secretary in the George W. Bush administration, said Friday during an NADA keynote address. "You do it well, and your leadership is needed more than ever."
Mazda North America CEO Jeff Guyton assured dealers that the brand is not behind on electrification at its make meeting Friday.
The general sentiment at the meeting was positive, according to Mike Engle, general manager of Jim Shorkey Auto Group, which has 15 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia. Mazda thinks "they have a plan," Engle said after the meeting.
Mazda CEO Jeff Guyton said @MazdaUSA is taking its time with electrification to understand the space: "Early on, the EV transition was very hard for dealers because there were big investment requirements and not much traffic." @Automotive_News #NADASHOW— Carly Schaffner (@carlyschaffner) March 12, 2022
Bob Giles, owner of Giles Automotive in Lafayette, La., was named 2022 Time Dealer of the Year by leaders from Time magazine and Ally Financial.
Bob Giles, owner of Giles Automotive in Lafayette, La., named 2022 Time Dealer of the Year #NADASHOW pic.twitter.com/Tb4aXtTAvG— Automotive News (@Automotive_News) March 12, 2022
Dealers, following a year of soaring profits but scant new-vehicle inventory, expect more of the same in 2022.
But a pair of relatively new worries are hindering outlooks for some dealers: the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising gasoline prices in the U.S. Those joined the concerns around the lingering microchip shortage and its disruption to vehicle production and supply levels for dealers answering Automotive News' 2022 Dealer Outlook Survey.
Mercedes-Benz USA dealers are cheering the brand not only for its swift cadence of electric vehicle and performance car rollouts but also for no longer locking retailers into working with a factory-chosen intermediary for digital marketing.
Mercedes notified dealers ahead of the NADA Show that its partnership with the vendor it had been using, Shift Digital, would change, though it wasn't clear to dealers how that would affect their businesses.
At the brand's make meeting, those questions were answered.
After years of lagging the industry in electrification, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are getting ready to leap into the future with their first fully battery-powered models.
That transition to EVs needs to be handled with care by the brands' new parent, Stellantis, said Eric Nielsen, owner of Nielsen Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in East Hanover, N.J
Buying an F-150 Lightning from a Ford dealer in 2024 may look very different from buying an F-150 today.
Ford Motor Co. says it's bringing new shoppers into the fold with its latest electric vehicles and wants to cater to them with a unique retail model. EV dealers, CEO Jim Farley says, must get ready to "specialize" in those battery-powered products to better compete against direct-to-consumer startups that promise buyers a stress-free shopping experience.
NADA has launched a training program for franchised dealerships as retailers prepare to sell more electric vehicles and educate first-time EV buyers.
The program is in collaboration with the Center for Sustainable Energy and Plug In America, and supported by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.
.@DanaPerino, former @WhiteHouse press secretary under George W. Bush, delivers a keynote address at #NADASHOW pic.twitter.com/ynEpBAFTZc— Audrey LaForest (@audreylafrst) March 11, 2022
NADA has partnered with the National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization, on a work force development initiative aimed at recruiting, hiring and training more women and minorities in auto retailing.
Promoting internal success stories, offering a wide range of benefits and supporting a diverse and inclusive culture are all tactics that will help dealers get a leg up on the competition in hiring new employees and retaining current ones.
Those are among several strategies retailers and hiring experts shared last week in a panel discussion here at the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.
< div lang="en" dir="ltr">NADA chairman Walser: "No OEM is betting against their dealers, because they know that their success depends on us."#NADASHOW pic.twitter.com/K05Whj7cwx— Larry P. Vellequette (@LarryVellequett) March 11, 2022
Volvo Cars isn't shy about experimenting — from vehicle subscriptions to its early pivot to an all-electric future. While the penchant for pushing the envelope can sometimes spook its retailers, it gives the Swedish niche brand an edge to take on its much larger premium competitors.
On an all-electric future, Volvo Cars USA CEO Anders Gustafsson says "everyone said we were stupid, and now everyone is there."
Google is launching a vehicle ads platform that will allow auto dealerships to place inventory ads within search results. The ad format will show a consumer searching for a particular model an ad for that vehicle with photos, price, mileage and location.
There are still hurdles to overcome in getting consumers to consider an electric vehicle. Range anxiety. Affordability. Availability of charging infrastructure. Lack of familiarity with the product. Varying public policies and market demographics.
Dealerships have an important part to play in the transition to an electrified future, from educating customers about how an EV might fit their lifestyles to calling on legislators to enact supportive public policies, a panel of dealership leaders said at the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.
Always great to talk with @SmokeonCars. Check out his DJ Smokey Smoke NADA playlist https://t.co/m7NMkRoaM3 https://t.co/w577fNq9Rb— Jamie Butters (@MittenHawk) March 11, 2022
Dealers need to change how they advertise and beef up their customer experience to woo younger buyers who act differently than the shoppers that came before them, according to experts from a host of leading media companies.
Speaking Thursday at the J.D. Power Auto Summit ahead of the NADA Show in Las Vegas, executives from Spotify, Meta, NBCUniversal and Roku said Gen Z and millennial car shoppers often don't respond as well to traditional advertising because they don't consume TV or radio ads the same way their parents did.
Despite intensifying declines in affordable used vehicles and tighter supply, the used-vehicle market is thriving, according to J.D. Power.
Profits on the used-vehicle side remain "very healthy" and trade-in equity is up in 2022, said Jonathan Banks, J.D. Power's vice president of vehicle valuations. Banks, who spoke at the J.D. Power Auto Summit ahead of the NADA Show.
Score one for @NADAUpdate. They have a 2023 @Toyota #bZ4X EV on display for dealers way before it goes on sale.— Larry P. Vellequette (@LarryVellequett) March 11, 2022
On the walkway between West and North halls, if you're interested.#NADASHOW pic.twitter.com/cpKw4Xucx9
Automakers are planning to rush the market with a diverse mix of electric vehicles in the coming years, but there's still a burning question awaiting an answer: Will consumers want them?
That was one of the issues tackled during a panel discussion called "Plugging into What's Possible: Inside the EV Opportunity for Dealers" among many consumer concerns that must be addressed to drive EV adoption.
.@NADAUpdate announces partnership with @NatUrbanLeague to grow and diversify workforce at dealerships #NADASHOW pic.twitter.com/p4WLCYeSlD— Audrey LaForest (@audreylafrst) March 11, 2022
A new tool from the Auto Technician Collaboration will allow member automakers' franchisees to assess their workplaces' chance of retaining technicians.
Research by the collaboration — made up of Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo — has identified factors important to technician retention, Carlisle & Co. Associate Director Meredith Collins told the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.
NEW: @NADAUpdate announces partnership with @pluginamerica & @energycenter on a training program for dealerships as they prepare to sell more EVs. It’s also supported by @autosinnovate #NADASHOW pic.twitter.com/OwpxPjozXq— Audrey LaForest (@audreylafrst) March 11, 2022
Two vehicles at @Ford’s NADA stand this year: F-150 Lightning & Bronco pic.twitter.com/dHvZTQR9Xn— Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) March 11, 2022
