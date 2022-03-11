2022 NADA Show day two live blog: EV training, make meeetings and Dealer Outlook Survey

The NADA Show is back with an in-person event in Las Vegas and EVs are the big topic of discussion.

Staff report
AUDREY LAFOREST

The NADA Show is back in person this year after going virtual in 2021. Getting dealers and consumers ready for EVs and hiring are hot topics among dealers this year.

Stay with this blog for regular updates from the show:

Dana Perino: Auto dealers should run for office
JOE WILSSENS

“Your leadership is needed,” Dana Perino said.

Fox News personality Dana Perino described franchised dealers as the "most natural politicians" she knows.

"And that is not meant to be an insult," Perino, who was White House press secretary in the George W. Bush administration, said Friday during an NADA keynote address. "You do it well, and your leadership is needed more than ever."

 

Mazda taking time in EV space to ‘know what we're doing'

Mazda North America CEO Jeff Guyton assured dealers that the brand is not behind on electrification at its make meeting Friday.

The general sentiment at the meeting was positive, according to Mike Engle, general manager of Jim Shorkey Auto Group, which has 15 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia. Mazda thinks "they have a plan," Engle said after the meeting.

 

Bob Giles named Time Dealer of the Year
JOE WILSSENS
Bob Giles and his wife, Sandy, celebrate the award recognizing his business and community leadership.

Bob Giles, owner of Giles Automotive in Lafayette, La., was named 2022 Time Dealer of the Year by leaders from Time magazine and Ally Financial.

Car dealers are optimistic, but supply crises, war spur concern, survey finds
JOE WILSSENS
From left, NADA 2022 Chairman Michael Alford, CEO Mike Stanton and 2021 Chairman Paul Walser during the expo opening.

Dealers, following a year of soaring profits but scant new-vehicle inventory, expect more of the same in 2022.

But a pair of relatively new worries are hindering outlooks for some dealers: the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising gasoline prices in the U.S. Those joined the concerns around the lingering microchip shortage and its disruption to vehicle production and supply levels for dealers answering Automotive News' 2022 Dealer Outlook Survey.

 

Mercedes gives dealers digital flexibility

Mercedes-Benz USA dealers are cheering the brand not only for its swift cadence of electric vehicle and performance car rollouts but also for no longer locking retailers into working with a factory-chosen intermediary for digital marketing.

Mercedes notified dealers ahead of the NADA Show that its partnership with the vendor it had been using, Shift Digital, would change, though it wasn't clear to dealers how that would affect their businesses.

At the brand's make meeting, those questions were answered.

 

 

Stellantis dealer: EVs can't be rushed
JOE WILSSENS
Stellantis dealers heard about the future of the brand at their make meeting Friday.

After years of lagging the industry in electrification, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are getting ready to leap into the future with their first fully battery-powered models.

That transition to EVs needs to be handled with care by the brands' new parent, Stellantis, said Eric Nielsen, owner of Nielsen Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in East Hanover, N.J

 

Ford aims to give EV buyers a different shopping experience
The F-150 Lightning will be sold by Ford Model e.

Buying an F-150 Lightning from a Ford dealer in 2024 may look very different from buying an F-150 today.

Ford Motor Co. says it's bringing new shoppers into the fold with its latest electric vehicles and wants to cater to them with a unique retail model. EV dealers, CEO Jim Farley says, must get ready to "specialize" in those battery-powered products to better compete against direct-to-consumer startups that promise buyers a stress-free shopping experience.

 

NADA will offer training for retailers on EV selling

NADA has launched a training program for franchised dealerships as retailers prepare to sell more electric vehicles and educate first-time EV buyers.

The program is in collaboration with the Center for Sustainable Energy and Plug In America, and supported by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

 

NADA effort aims to boost auto retailing diversity
Cravins: Will help with inclusion

NADA has partnered with the National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization, on a work force development initiative aimed at recruiting, hiring and training more women and minorities in auto retailing.

 

 

Share success stories to fill talent pipeline
JOE WILSSENS
From left, Reggie Willis of Ally, Jonathan Fowler of Fowler Holding Co., Fleming Ford of Quantum5 and Beth Beans Gilbert of Fred Beans Automotive Group.

Promoting internal success stories, offering a wide range of benefits and supporting a diverse and inclusive culture are all tactics that will help dealers get a leg up on the competition in hiring new employees and retaining current ones.

Those are among several strategies retailers and hiring experts shared last week in a panel discussion here at the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.

 

Volvo says it isn't afraid to push ahead
Gustafsson: If we stop pushing this industry, “we are not doing our job.”

Volvo Cars isn't shy about experimenting — from vehicle subscriptions to its early pivot to an all-electric future. While the penchant for pushing the envelope can sometimes spook its retailers, it gives the Swedish niche brand an edge to take on its much larger premium competitors.

On an all-electric future, Volvo Cars USA CEO Anders Gustafsson says "everyone said we were stupid, and now everyone is there."

 

Google debuts vehicle ads within search
Bloomberg

Google is launching a vehicle ads platform that will allow auto dealerships to place inventory ads within search results. The ad format will show a consumer searching for a particular model an ad for that vehicle with photos, price, mileage and location.

 

Dealerships have important role as buyers consider EVs
JOE WILSSENS
April Ancira of Ancira Auto Group speaks on the EV panel. From left, Mike Sullivan of LAcarGuy, John Luciano of Street Volkswagen of Amarillo and Inder Dosanjh of California Automotive Retailing Group.

There are still hurdles to overcome in getting consumers to consider an electric vehicle. Range anxiety. Affordability. Availability of charging infrastructure. Lack of familiarity with the product. Varying public policies and market demographics.

Dealerships have an important part to play in the transition to an electrified future, from educating customers about how an EV might fit their lifestyles to calling on legislators to enact supportive public policies, a panel of dealership leaders said at the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.

Panelists: Experience trumps cost for younger buyers

Dealers need to change how they advertise and beef up their customer experience to woo younger buyers who act differently than the shoppers that came before them, according to experts from a host of leading media companies.

Speaking Thursday at the J.D. Power Auto Summit ahead of the NADA Show in Las Vegas, executives from Spotify, Meta, NBCUniversal and Roku said Gen Z and millennial car shoppers often don't respond as well to traditional advertising because they don't consume TV or radio ads the same way their parents did.

 

 

J.D. Power: Used-car market will stay strong

 

 

Despite intensifying declines in affordable used vehicles and tighter supply, the used-vehicle market is thriving, according to J.D. Power.

Profits on the used-vehicle side remain "very healthy" and trade-in equity is up in 2022, said Jonathan Banks, J.D. Power's vice president of vehicle valuations. Banks, who spoke at the J.D. Power Auto Summit ahead of the NADA Show.

EV success depends on the education of dealers, consumers

Automakers are planning to rush the market with a diverse mix of electric vehicles in the coming years, but there's still a burning question awaiting an answer: Will consumers want them?

That was one of the issues tackled during a panel discussion called "Plugging into What's Possible: Inside the EV Opportunity for Dealers" among many consumer concerns that must be addressed to drive EV adoption.

Automakers providing dealers with tool to survey technicians

A new tool from the Auto Technician Collaboration will allow member automakers' franchisees to assess their workplaces' chance of retaining technicians.

Research by the collaboration — made up of Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo — has identified factors important to technician retention, Carlisle & Co. Associate Director Meredith Collins told the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.

