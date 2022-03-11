2022 NADA Show day two live blog: EV training, Google ads and reaching Gen Z

The NADA Show is back with an in-person event in Las Vegas and EVs are the big topic of discussion.

Staff report
AUDREY LAFOREST

The NADA Show is back in person this year after going virtual in 2021. Getting dealers and consumers ready for EVs and hiring are hot topics among dealers this year.

Stay with this blog for regular updates from the show:

Stellantis dealer: EVs can't be rushed
JOE WILSSENS
Stellantis dealers heard about the future of the brand at their make meeting Friday.

After years of lagging the industry in electrification, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram are getting ready to leap into the future with their first fully battery-powered models.

That transition to EVs needs to be handled with care by the brands' new parent, Stellantis, said Eric Nielsen, owner of Nielsen Dodge-Chrysler-Jeep-Ram in East Hanover, N.J

 

Ford aims to give EV buyers a different shopping experience
The F-150 Lightning will be sold by Ford Model e.

Buying an F-150 Lightning from a Ford dealer in 2024 may look very different from buying an F-150 today.

Ford Motor Co. says it's bringing new shoppers into the fold with its latest electric vehicles and wants to cater to them with a unique retail model. EV dealers, CEO Jim Farley says, must get ready to "specialize" in those battery-powered products to better compete against direct-to-consumer startups that promise buyers a stress-free shopping experience.

 

NADA will offer training for retailers on EV selling

NADA has launched a training program for franchised dealerships as retailers prepare to sell more electric vehicles and educate first-time EV buyers.

The program is in collaboration with the Center for Sustainable Energy and Plug In America, and supported by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

 

NADA effort aims to boost auto retailing diversity
Cravins: Will help with inclusion

NADA has partnered with the National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization, on a work force development initiative aimed at recruiting, hiring and training more women and minorities in auto retailing.

 

 

Share success stories to fill talent pipeline
JOE WILSSENS
From left, Reggie Willis of Ally, Jonathan Fowler of Fowler Holding Co., Fleming Ford of Quantum5 and Beth Beans Gilbert of Fred Beans Automotive Group.

Promoting internal success stories, offering a wide range of benefits and supporting a diverse and inclusive culture are all tactics that will help dealers get a leg up on the competition in hiring new employees and retaining current ones.

Those are among several strategies retailers and hiring experts shared last week in a panel discussion here at the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.

 

Volvo says it isn't afraid to push ahead
Gustafsson: If we stop pushing this industry, “we are not doing our job.”

Volvo Cars isn't shy about experimenting — from vehicle subscriptions to its early pivot to an all-electric future. While the penchant for pushing the envelope can sometimes spook its retailers, it gives the Swedish niche brand an edge to take on its much larger premium competitors.

On an all-electric future, Volvo Cars USA CEO Anders Gustafsson says "everyone said we were stupid, and now everyone is there."

 

Google debuts vehicle ads within search
Bloomberg

Google is launching a vehicle ads platform that will allow auto dealerships to place inventory ads within search results. The ad format will show a consumer searching for a particular model an ad for that vehicle with photos, price, mileage and location.

 

Dealerships have important role as buyers consider EVs
JOE WILSSENS
April Ancira of Ancira Auto Group speaks on the EV panel. From left, Mike Sullivan of LAcarGuy, John Luciano of Street Volkswagen of Amarillo and Inder Dosanjh of California Automotive Retailing Group.

There are still hurdles to overcome in getting consumers to consider an electric vehicle. Range anxiety. Affordability. Availability of charging infrastructure. Lack of familiarity with the product. Varying public policies and market demographics.

Dealerships have an important part to play in the transition to an electrified future, from educating customers about how an EV might fit their lifestyles to calling on legislators to enact supportive public policies, a panel of dealership leaders said at the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.

Panelists: Experience trumps cost for younger buyers

Dealers need to change how they advertise and beef up their customer experience to woo younger buyers who act differently than the shoppers that came before them, according to experts from a host of leading media companies.

Speaking Thursday at the J.D. Power Auto Summit ahead of the NADA Show in Las Vegas, executives from Spotify, Meta, NBCUniversal and Roku said Gen Z and millennial car shoppers often don't respond as well to traditional advertising because they don't consume TV or radio ads the same way their parents did.

 

 

J.D. Power: Used-car market will stay strong

 

 

Despite intensifying declines in affordable used vehicles and tighter supply, the used-vehicle market is thriving, according to J.D. Power.

Profits on the used-vehicle side remain "very healthy" and trade-in equity is up in 2022, said Jonathan Banks, J.D. Power's vice president of vehicle valuations. Banks, who spoke at the J.D. Power Auto Summit ahead of the NADA Show.

EV success depends on the education of dealers, consumers

Automakers are planning to rush the market with a diverse mix of electric vehicles in the coming years, but there's still a burning question awaiting an answer: Will consumers want them?

That was one of the issues tackled during a panel discussion called "Plugging into What's Possible: Inside the EV Opportunity for Dealers" among many consumer concerns that must be addressed to drive EV adoption.

Automakers providing dealers with tool to survey technicians

A new tool from the Auto Technician Collaboration will allow member automakers' franchisees to assess their workplaces' chance of retaining technicians.

Research by the collaboration — made up of Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo — has identified factors important to technician retention, Carlisle & Co. Associate Director Meredith Collins told the Automotive News Retail Forum: NADA.

