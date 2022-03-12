2022 NADA Show day three live blog: Ford supply woes, buy-sells and dealer optimism

The NADA show is back with an in-person event in Las Vegas. EVs, inventory and hiring are key topics.

Staff report
JOE WILSSENS

The NADA Show is back with an in-person event this year in Las Vegas. So far EVs, hiring and dealer sentiment have been key topics for discussion.

Follow this live blog for regular updates from day three of the show:

Ford backtracks on part of floorplan assistance policy
MICHAEL MARTINEZ
Ford won’t require financing through Ford Motor Credit for the assistance.

Ford Motor Co. will no longer require dealers to finance through Ford Motor Credit to receive floorplan assistance following dealer blowback to the policy it announced this month.

Although most dealers already floorplan through the captive finance arm — 72 percent of Ford brand dealers and 83 percent of Lincoln brand dealers, per executives — the change was met with widespread opposition.

 

Lower inventory could benefit Acura retailers

Fewer vehicles on dealership lots may not be a terrible thing, Acura told its retailers at their make meeting here Saturday.

"We're seeing it's not necessary for there to be an abundant supply on ground, as long as the dealers have visibility into what its incoming pipeline is," Emile Korkor, Acura assistant vice president of national sales, told Automotive News after the meeting.

BMW to dealers: Make digital buying a ‘seamless experience'

As BMW unfurls a fleet of next-generation electric vehicles, it will not commit to an online-only sales model pioneered by EV juggernaut Tesla, BMW of North America CEO Sebastian Mackensen told dealers at the make meeting on Saturday.

But shifting consumer trends in the age of Amazon requires making the "digital part of the customer journey" as frictionless as possible, he said.

 

Chevy plans EV launches — and ICE updates

Chevrolet is making it clear to dealers: It has a foot firmly planted in both propulsion camps.

As the brand prepares to roll out a roster of electric vehicles, it is rapidly updating its most popular internal combustion vehicles.

 

Prepare for the new generation of EV buyer

Research and data analysis firm Escalent said dealers need to anticipate different types of EVe shoppers in the next few years, as EV penetration goes mainstream

 

 

Alford: Dealers, automakers are connected by customer
JOE WILSSENS
Alford: Have an opportunity to build a more sustainable future

As auto retailing continues to evolve, so too will the relationship between franchised dealers and their automakers, said Mike Alford, NADA's 2022 chairman.

But the evolution shouldn't be feared, he said, pointing to opportunities on both sides.

 

Kia steps up EV readiness as new models arrive
Kia EV6

Kia America executives presented plans to dealers at their make meeting Saturday, assuring them the company will keep the brand on a roll as it transitions to more electric vehicle sales.

Infiniti promises dealers a new 2-row crossover

Infiniti will debut a new two-row crossover in 2025, based on the same platform as the brand's volume model, the midsize QX60.

The Japanese premium automaker revealed plans for the new crossover at its make meeting Friday, attended by Infiniti Motor Co. Chairman Peyman Kargar.

GMC leans on pickups, Buick on prices

2022 GMC Sierra

GMC is relying on the power of its pickups to reach record-high dealer profits. Buick is focused on keeping transaction prices high and launching freshened versions its vehicles.

VW dealers worry what world events mean for inventories

Vehicle inventory and production worries dominated a Volkswagen make meeting that ran over by 15 minutes Saturday, with dealers asking how world events — including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing microchip shortage and even the sinking of the Felicity Ace cargo ship — would impact their new-vehicle lots.

The response? Reduced inventory and supply constraints aren't going away soon.

 

Genesis builds momentum with new crossovers
Lanzavecchia: Genesis dealers "very happy"

Things are looking up for Genesis. The upstart luxury brand from Hyundai Motor Group, after several years of getting by on a sedan-only lineup, is seeing its volume climb after the introductions of its plush GV80 and GV90 utility vehicles.

At the brand's make meeting here Saturday, dealers were assured that the manufacturer will help them keep things moving forward, said Peter Lanzavecchia, the Genesis National Dealer Advisory Council chairman.

 

Lincoln will craft EV standards for dealers

Lincoln dealers will be asked to opt in to a unique set of standards to sell future electric vehicles, separate from those of their Ford counterparts.

The luxury brand will remain a standalone business unit under a plan unveiled last week that would create two additional divisions within the company: Ford Model e for EVs; Ford Blue for internal combustion engine vehicles.

 

Honda dealers ready for new product now
REUTERS

Honda dealers are optimistic as they await a bevy of promised new products and guidance from the automaker on its plans to offer more hybrid and electric vehicles.

They just want it faster, acknowledged Mike Kistemaker, assistant vice president of sales for American Honda Motor Co., after the Honda make meeting Saturday.

 

 

Ford: No new allocations for dealers until May as supply woes drag on
BLOOMBERG

Ford Motor Co., beset by ongoing production woes, told dealers on Saturday they will not receive any new-vehicle allocations until May, meaning new-car showrooms that have been nearly empty for months will remain so during what is typically a healthy spring selling season for the industry.

Ford  has lost 100,000 units of production due to 37 suppliers failing to provide parts as scheduled, the automaker told dealers in a Saturday meeting, according to three people present.

 

Ford will ship and sell vehicles without chips controlling non-safety critical features

Ford Motor Co., attempting to ease inventory constraints, plans to ship and sell partially built vehicles that are awaiting semiconductors or related components that control non-safety critical features, executives told dealers in a meeting Saturday, according to three people present.

U.S. dealership sales set a new record in 2021

The nation's 16,600 franchised light-vehicle dealerships reached a record $1.18 trillion in sales in 2021, according to NADA. That was $153 billion more than the previous industry high of $1.027 trillion in 2019.

 

Next-generation Minis will get tech boost

Mini's product lineup will get a makeover in 2023 with vehicles that take a step forward in technology, said Jason Willis, chairman of the Mini National Dealer Council.

Speaking outside Mini's make meeting Saturday, Willis said the brand's retailers are about a year and a half from receiving the products they have been asking for.

 

Cadillac will keep its eye on ICE demand

Cadillac plans to go all-electric, but it will monitor electric vehicle margins and customer demand for internal combustion vehicles along the way, executives told dealers at the make meeting Saturday.

Related Article
2022 NADA Show day one recap: EVs, Retail Forum, diversity
2022 NADA Show day two recap: EV training, make meeetings and Dealer Outlook Survey
With no inventory, Subaru works on branding

After living with limited vehicle inventories for more than a decade, Subaru dealers learned they're going to have to continue living in that world for the foreseeable future — even as the brand expands its lineup with Wilderness trims and adds its first battery-electric vehicle, the Solterra.

At their make meeting Saturday, dealers heard Subaru of America CEO Tom Doll detail how Subaru is using the inventory crisis to build up the brand.

Good to be back
JOE WILSSENS

After last year's virtual show, dealers in Las Vegas make the most of being together again.

Buyers waiting for ordered vehicles want more from the dealership

Consumers have become more willing during the ongoing inventory shortage to place an order for a vehicle, put down a deposit and wait for their car or truck to be built and delivered.

But a study suggests that dealerships could be better at keeping consumers informed about the delivery process and timeline.

Thinking like an investor can help car dealers buy stores
JACK WALSWORTH
Looking to expand? Let your attorney and accountants know, says Alan Haig.

As U.S. dealerships continue to change hands swiftly, one buy-sell expert has advice for dealers looking to acquire: It helps to have a change in mindset.

Erin Kerrigan on the red-hot buy-sell market
A 'captive-like' finance option for car dealers?

Software provider Solera Holdings has created a "captive-like" finance option it says would put franchised dealerships on the same footing as "the most prominent used-car disrupters."

 

Tough times hiring, retaining workers could persist

In this current stressed-out environment, the future of work is — in one word — short.

And it is short in multiple ways, said Justin LaBorde, senior vice president at Kantar, a consulting firm that performs and compiles research regarding consumer and employee attitudes and behavior. Data on work attitudes could spell trouble for the auto industry.

 

Cox Automotive's Jonathan Smoke: Dealers' optimism is 'rightly placed'
Online retailing keeps paying benefits for Asbury Automotive
Maric: Imagine salespeople selling "16 to 20” vehicles each month

Last year, amid the pandemic, 16 percent of auto purchases were made completely online, compared with just 1 percent of new-vehicle purchases three years ago, and that number could rise to as much as 50 percent by 2025, argues Miran Maric, chief marketing officer for Asbury Automotive Group.

 

Outgoing NADA Chairman Paul Walser
JOE WILSSENS

Outgoing NADA Chairman Paul Walser: “No OEM is betting against their dealers.”

NADA 2021 Chairman Paul Walser, right, and NADA 2022 Chairman Michael Alford address the crowd at the official opening of the NADA Expo March 11, 2022.
JOE WILSSENS

Walser, right, and incoming NADA 2022 Chairman Michael Alford address the crowd at the opening of the NADA Expo on Friday.

2022 NADA Show attendance
JOE WILSSENS

After an online show in 2021, attendees returned in droves to the 2022 NADA Show.

NADA CEO Mike Stanton and Paul Walser
JOE WILSSENS

NADA President and CEO Mike Stanton, left, and Walser share a private moment Friday before the show officially opened.

Masks offered at NADA
JOE WILSSENS

The pandemic wasn’t fully in the rear view mirror. NADA provided COVID-19 safety stations for free masks and sanitizer.

Cirrus Aircraft display
JOE WILSSENS

NADA isn’t just about the automobile. Attendees view the Cirrus Aircraft display at the Expo on Friday.

Cirrus Aircraft display
JOE WILSSENS
SPINLINES-MAIN_i.jpg
JOE WILSSENS
TOYOTALINES-MAIN_i.jpg
Stellantis Financial Services
JOE WILSSENS

Dealer Brad Moore of Moore Shoreline Chevrolet, right, signs up for more information on Stellantis Financial Services from Ty Nelson. 

Make meeting signs
JOE WILSSENS

Dealers had plenty of reminders of the NADA make meetings.

Make Meeting signage
JOE WILSSENS
Fox News personality Dana Perino
JOE WILSSENS

Keynote speaker Dana Perino, a Fox News personality, described franchised dealers as the "most natural politicians" she knows.

Ford's Andres Frick and Jeff Carlson
JOE WILSSENS

Ford’s Andres Frick, left, greets NADA Past Chairman Jeff Carlson

Toyota Tundra display
JOE WILSSENS

NADA attendees photograph a 2022 Toyota Tundra 4x4 with custom accessories, 35 inch tires and twin turbo power.

Ford Bronco display
JOE WILSSENS

A Ford Bronco featuring off-road accessories

Ford Lightning display
JOE WILSSENS

A close-up look at the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 4x4 Supercrew, and its front trunk

NADA 2021 Chairman Paul Walser, right, and NADA 2022 Chairman Michael Alford address the crowd at the official opening of the NADA Expo March 11, 2022.
Ford backtracks on part of floorplan assistance policy
