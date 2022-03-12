2022 NADA Show day three live blog: Ford supply woes, buy-sells and dealer optimism

The NADA Show is back with an in-person event this year in Las Vegas. So far EVs, hiring and dealer sentiment have been key topics for discussion.
Follow this live blog for regular updates from day three of the show:
Ford Motor Co. will no longer require dealers to finance through Ford Motor Credit to receive floorplan assistance following dealer blowback to the policy it announced this month.
Although most dealers already floorplan through the captive finance arm — 72 percent of Ford brand dealers and 83 percent of Lincoln brand dealers, per executives — the change was met with widespread opposition.
Fewer vehicles on dealership lots may not be a terrible thing, Acura told its retailers at their make meeting here Saturday.
"We're seeing it's not necessary for there to be an abundant supply on ground, as long as the dealers have visibility into what its incoming pipeline is," Emile Korkor, Acura assistant vice president of national sales, told Automotive News after the meeting.
As BMW unfurls a fleet of next-generation electric vehicles, it will not commit to an online-only sales model pioneered by EV juggernaut Tesla, BMW of North America CEO Sebastian Mackensen told dealers at the make meeting on Saturday.
But shifting consumer trends in the age of Amazon requires making the "digital part of the customer journey" as frictionless as possible, he said.
Chevrolet is making it clear to dealers: It has a foot firmly planted in both propulsion camps.
As the brand prepares to roll out a roster of electric vehicles, it is rapidly updating its most popular internal combustion vehicles.
Research and data analysis firm Escalent said dealers need to anticipate different types of EVe shoppers in the next few years, as EV penetration goes mainstream
As auto retailing continues to evolve, so too will the relationship between franchised dealers and their automakers, said Mike Alford, NADA's 2022 chairman.
But the evolution shouldn't be feared, he said, pointing to opportunities on both sides.