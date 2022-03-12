2022 NADA Show day three live blog: Dealer optimism, buy-sells and online retailing

The NADA show is back with an in-person event in Las Vegas. EVs, inventory and hiring are key topics.

Staff report
JOE WILSSENS

The NADA Show is back with an in-person event this year in Las Vegas. So far EVs, hiring and dealer sentiment have been key topics for discussion.

Follow this live blog for regular updates from day three of the show:

Buyers waiting for ordered vehicles want more from the dealership

Consumers have become more willing during the ongoing inventory shortage to place an order for a vehicle, put down a deposit and wait for their car or truck to be built and delivered.

But a study suggests that dealerships could be better at keeping consumers informed about the delivery process and timeline.

Thinking like an investor can help car dealers buy stores
JACK WALSWORTH
Looking to expand? Let your attorney and accountants know, says Alan Haig.

As U.S. dealerships continue to change hands swiftly, one buy-sell expert has advice for dealers looking to acquire: It helps to have a change in mindset.

Erin Kerrigan on the red-hot buy-sell market
A 'captive-like' finance option for car dealers?

Software provider Solera Holdings has created a "captive-like" finance option it says would put franchised dealerships on the same footing as "the most prominent used-car disrupters."

 

Tough times hiring, retaining workers could persist

In this current stressed-out environment, the future of work is — in one word — short.

And it is short in multiple ways, said Justin LaBorde, senior vice president at Kantar, a consulting firm that performs and compiles research regarding consumer and employee attitudes and behavior. Data on work attitudes could spell trouble for the auto industry.

 

Cox Automotive's Jonathan Smoke: Dealers' optimism is 'rightly placed'
Online retailing keeps paying benefits for Asbury Automotive
Maric: Imagine salespeople selling "16 to 20” vehicles each month

Last year, amid the pandemic, 16 percent of auto purchases were made completely online, compared with just 1 percent of new-vehicle purchases three years ago, and that number could rise to as much as 50 percent by 2025, argues Miran Maric, chief marketing officer for Asbury Automotive Group.

 

Outgoing NADA Chairman Paul Walser
JOE WILSSENS

Outgoing NADA Chairman Paul Walser: “No OEM is betting against their dealers.”

NADA 2021 Chairman Paul Walser, right, and NADA 2022 Chairman Michael Alford address the crowd at the official opening of the NADA Expo March 11, 2022.
JOE WILSSENS

Walser, right, and incoming NADA 2022 Chairman Michael Alford address the crowd at the opening of the NADA Expo on Friday.

2022 NADA Show attendance
JOE WILSSENS

After an online show in 2021, attendees returned in droves to the 2022 NADA Show.

NADA CEO Mike Stanton and Paul Walser
JOE WILSSENS

NADA President and CEO Mike Stanton, left, and Walser share a private moment Friday before the show officially opened.

Masks offered at NADA
JOE WILSSENS

The pandemic wasn’t fully in the rear view mirror. NADA provided COVID-19 safety stations for free masks and sanitizer.

Cirrus Aircraft display
JOE WILSSENS

NADA isn’t just about the automobile. Attendees view the Cirrus Aircraft display at the Expo on Friday.

Cirrus Aircraft display
JOE WILSSENS
SPINLINES-MAIN_i.jpg
JOE WILSSENS
TOYOTALINES-MAIN_i.jpg
Stellantis Financial Services
JOE WILSSENS

Dealer Brad Moore of Moore Shoreline Chevrolet, right, signs up for more information on Stellantis Financial Services from Ty Nelson. 

Make meeting signs
JOE WILSSENS

Dealers had plenty of reminders of the NADA make meetings.

Make Meeting signage
JOE WILSSENS
Fox News personality Dana Perino
JOE WILSSENS

Keynote speaker Dana Perino, a Fox News personality, described franchised dealers as the "most natural politicians" she knows.

Ford's Andres Frick and Jeff Carlson
JOE WILSSENS

Ford’s Andres Frick, left, greets NADA Past Chairman Jeff Carlson

Toyota Tundra display
JOE WILSSENS

NADA attendees photograph a 2022 Toyota Tundra 4x4 with custom accessories, 35 inch tires and twin turbo power.

Ford Bronco display
JOE WILSSENS

A Ford Bronco featuring off-road accessories

Ford Lightning display
JOE WILSSENS

A close-up look at the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning 4x4 Supercrew, and its front trunk

Outgoing NADA Chairman Paul Walser
NADA 2021 Chairman Paul Walser, right, and NADA 2022 Chairman Michael Alford address the crowd at the official opening of the NADA Expo March 11, 2022.
2022 NADA Show attendance
NADA CEO Mike Stanton and Paul Walser
Masks offered at NADA
Cirrus Aircraft display
Cirrus Aircraft display
SPINLINES-MAIN_i.jpg
TOYOTALINES-MAIN_i.jpg
Stellantis Financial Services
Make meeting signs
Make Meeting signage
Fox News personality Dana Perino
Ford's Andres Frick and Jeff Carlson
Toyota Tundra display
Ford Bronco display
Ford Lightning display
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SpinCar renamed Impel, offers 2nd chance F&I tool
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
SpinCar renamed Impel, offers 2nd chance F&I tool
Manheim adds Fyusion imaging at all locations
Reynolds partners with logistics provider Draiver
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-7-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive