2022 NADA Show day three live blog: Dealer optimism, buy-sells and online retailing

The NADA Show is back with an in-person event this year in Las Vegas. So far EVs, hiring and dealer sentiment have been key topics for discussion.
Follow this live blog for regular updates from day three of the show:
Consumers have become more willing during the ongoing inventory shortage to place an order for a vehicle, put down a deposit and wait for their car or truck to be built and delivered.
But a study suggests that dealerships could be better at keeping consumers informed about the delivery process and timeline.
As U.S. dealerships continue to change hands swiftly, one buy-sell expert has advice for dealers looking to acquire: It helps to have a change in mindset.
Software provider Solera Holdings has created a "captive-like" finance option it says would put franchised dealerships on the same footing as "the most prominent used-car disrupters."
In this current stressed-out environment, the future of work is — in one word — short.
And it is short in multiple ways, said Justin LaBorde, senior vice president at Kantar, a consulting firm that performs and compiles research regarding consumer and employee attitudes and behavior. Data on work attitudes could spell trouble for the auto industry.
