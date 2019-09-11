GM CEO Barra to speak at 2020 NADA Show

The National Automobile Dealers Association said General Motors CEO Mary Barra will be one of the keynote speakers for the 2020 NADA Show in Las Vegas.

Barra plans to speak on GM's "zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion" initiatives and "the critical role dealers play in the future that will include electric and self-driving vehicles," NADA said in its announcement.

"She's looking forward to the opportunity to share her perspectives on the transformation GM is going through and the larger transformation of the industry," a spokeswoman for GM told Automotive News. "It's a great opportunity to get in front of all the dealers and speak to some of those bigger topics."

Barra will speak Feb. 17. Other keynote speakers will be former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron, comedian Kathleen Madigan, 2019 NADA Chairman Charlie Gilchrist and 2019 Vice Chairman Rhett Ricart.

The 2020 NADA Show will be Feb. 14-17.