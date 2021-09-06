BMW concept shows 'sustainable car of the future,' CEO says

BMW's i Vision Circular concept previews "a sustainable car of the future," CEO Oliver Zipse said.

The concept is built almost entirely from recyclable materials, Zipse said at the car's unveiling at the IAA Munich auto show on Monday.

The four-seat electric car shows the automaker's mindset when it comes to sustainable mobility, Zipse said.

Its design is optimized to use materials that have already completed a product life cycle alongside organic raw materials.

The concept's solid-state battery is 100 percent recyclable.

"It will achieve much higher energy density with significantly reduced use of the most valuable resources," BMW said in a statement.

Zipse said the concept does not preview the automaker's upcoming electric cars based on the Neue Klasse (German for New Class) architecture.