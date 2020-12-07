Zoox vehicle seen in San Francisco ahead of official reveal

Reddit user Lakailb87

A prototype of autonomous driving startup Zoox Inc.'s vehicle was reportedly seen in San Francisco over the weekend.

The company's self-driving robotaxi was seen at a photo shoot near San Francisco's Fairmont Hotel, according to a Forbes report, citing an image from Reddit user LakailB87.

The Foster City, Calif.-based company has plans to officially reveal the vehicle, which has bidirectional capabilities, on Dec. 14.

Zoox has a short promotional video on its website that displays few details of the vehicle.

A Zoox spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately we are unable to comment on rumors or speculation, but confirming the official reveal of Zoox's vehicle is slated for 12/14.”

The company, founded in 2014, has been making waves and exploring a variety of opportunities amid the pandemic.

Retail giant Amazon bought Zoox for more than $1 billion in June.

Zoox also received a test permit from California authorities in September to test its self-driving vehicles without an in-vehicle backup driver.

