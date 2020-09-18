Zoox gets driverless car test permit in Calif.

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

Zoox Inc. on Friday received a permit from California state authorities to test its self-driving vehicles without an in-car backup driver, marking a win for Amazon.com Inc., which acquired the startup in June.

The new permit allows Zoox to test two autonomous vehicles without a driver behind the wheel on specified streets near its Foster City headquarters, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles said in a statement.

Amazon has been aggressively expanding into self-driving technology, with the company also participating in self-driving car startup Aurora Innovation Inc.'s $530 million funding round early last year.

Other companies who already hold a permit include Alphabet Inc.'s Waymo, Chinese startup AutoX and Nuro Inc.

