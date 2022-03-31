How NASA technology found its way to auto assembly lines

Work done by General Motors and NASA has led to the creation of robotic, grip- strengthening gloves that the space agency says could help both astronauts and assembly-line workers on the job.

Ironhand, as the glove is called, was named a NASA commercial invention of the year in 2020 and was the result of years of work stemming from a collaboration between NASA and GM. The technology was highlighted in NASA's annual Spinoff report, which spotlights technologies developed by the space agency that have terrestrial, commercial applications.

The glove was recently commercialized by Swedish wearable systems company Bioservo Technologies, but the groundwork had been laid as far back as 2006. That year, GM and NASA signed an agreement for the construction of a robotics system, with the goal of better understanding how robots and humans could work side by side.

GM and NASA engineers quickly discovered that they could remake the finger actuator drivetrain on the robotics system they developed into a wearable device.

For GM, that could mean relief for workers who become fatigued from doing tedious tasks on the assembly line all day, helping to make factories more efficient.

For NASA, that could mean astronauts having an easier go of it when working on spacecraft, as their gloves become highly pressurized in the vacuum of space.