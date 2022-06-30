WirelessCar aims to speed development of connected-vehicle features

Software company WirelessCar is at the forefront of a global push to find new ways to use connected-vehicle data.
Founded in 1999, the Swedish company provides connected services in more than 9 million vehicles in more than 100 countries. WirelessCar works with nearly a dozen automakers, with its most robust services featured in Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Subaru and Jaguar Land Rover vehicles.
One of the company's latest developments is showcased in ongoing work with Polestar, and it includes the expansion of applications built on the Android Automotive Operating System.
That paves the way for new WirelessCar connected data services such as Journey Log, a system that collates and tracks details about each ride taken in a vehicle, storing the data in the WirelessCar cloud.
"We're able to monitor when a trip starts and when it ends," said Greg Geiselhart, vice president of sales and marketing at WirelessCar, who showcased the work during the AutoTech conference held in suburban Detroit in June. "If I have a business expense report, then I'm putting down that I had to drive to the airport or drove 100 miles to a business meeting, you can isolate all of those. And you can report them with confidence."