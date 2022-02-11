Will feds frustrate Elon Musk’s plan to make Teslas self-driving?

The automaker agreed in recent months to two NHTSA recalls for problems related to the software, known as FSD in the Tesla community. And regulators in California are taking a new look at Tesla’s exemption from autonomous-vehicle testing rules followed by other companies working on vehicle autonomy.

“We’re seeing NHTSA flex its muscles to tell Tesla that they’re serious, and we’ll see where that goes,” said Philip Koopman, a Carnegie Mellon University professor who focuses on AV safety. “What I think Tesla should do is abide by the law. They should follow the rules like everyone else.”

The regulatory scrutiny comes in addition to the complex technical challenges Tesla and rivals such as Cruise and Waymo are struggling to overcome. Also, consumers don’t seem to be clamoring for robotaxis just yet, although part-time autonomous systems for city and highway driving are gaining acceptance.

Tesla’s FSD feature is different from Tesla’s better-known Autopilot, which allows vehicles to steer and maintain speed on highways, similar to advanced cruise control. The FSD test software, along with vehicle cameras, operates on city streets, signaling, making turns and avoiding hazards, under human supervision.

According to a 2021 AutoPacific survey of 89,000 car owners, “hands-off, fully autonomous” operation — with the option to take the wheel when desired — drew interest from 17 percent of those surveyed for their next vehicle. Only 7 percent were interested in fully autonomous driving with no steering wheel.

Tesla’s “self-driving” software, currently priced at $12,000, is more than just a feature to keep buyers happy. Its promise helps justify the company’s sky-high market valuation, according to financial analysts. Musk has suggested Tesla vehicles could generate income for owners by joining a taxi service.

“I would be shocked if we do not achieve full self-driving safer than a human this year. I would be shocked,” Musk said last month. “The cars in the fleet essentially becoming self-driving by a software update, I think, might end up being the biggest increase in asset value of any asset class in history. We shall see.”