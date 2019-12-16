Who abandoned one of GM's electric cars?

General Motors didn't kill quite all of its electric cars back in the 1990s. One of the survivors was spotted this month in Atlanta, hiding in plain sight with flat tires and a thick coating of sediment.

Most of the 1,117 EV1s that GM built from 1996 to 1999 were, indeed, crushed.

But the dusty red specimen left to rot in a parking garage is among a few dozen that were instead gutted, disabled and donated to schools and museums.

Georgia was one of three states where GM leased EV1s before discontinuing the experimental program and repossessing the cars, citing a lack of serviceability and parts.

After a Twitter user posted photos of the car on Dec. 5 — the 23rd anniversary of the EV1's launch, coincidentally — Chelsea Sexton, an electric vehicle advocate who worked on the EV1 program, confirmed through the VIN that it was intentionally spared by GM.