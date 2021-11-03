Bite of Big Apple: Waymo will start mapping New York City

Far from the car-friendly confines of its metro Phoenix operating hub, self-driving tech company Waymo will soon start operations in the most densely populated city in the U.S.

The company said Wednesday that it will start mapping the streets of New York City this week. Starting with five of its Chrysler Pacifica minivans, Waymo's cars will start learning Manhattan's roads, primarily south of Central Park.

At least for the foreseeable future, the driving will happen strictly in manual mode. New York has more restrictive permitting and rules that govern self-driving operations, and a state law requires drivers to keep a hand on the steering wheel.