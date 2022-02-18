Waymo: Versatility key to autonomous vehicle strategy

It has indeed taken longer, and it has not yet scaled.

In terms of commercial service, Waymo has not yet branched beyond a 50-square-mile area that encompasses Chandler and a small slice of neighboring Tempe. That has become a matter of consternation for transportation experts and business analysts who once foresaw widespread deployment of autonomous vehicles by the early 2020s.

Amid broad industry headwinds, even the most bullish have revised their forecasts.

"While we are big believers in the transformational opportunity of AVs long term, we believe this business model will take many years (if not decades) to mature into a viable business at scale," Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote in a research note issued last week. "We urge investors to dial back expectations of autonomous car/robotaxi commercialization at scale over the next five years at least."

Waymo, which Jonas once valued at $175 billion, has not been immune to the challenges. Last May, a ride went awry while a passenger, Joel Johnson, filmed the vehicle's erratic behavior. In December, a Waymo vehicle, albeit under manual control, struck and injured a pedestrian. More recently, the company sued the California Department of Motor Vehicles in a bid to withhold certain information from its autonomous-testing permit from the public. (The case is ongoing.)

Now, robotaxi competitors may be closing in on Waymo's front-runner status.

Companies such as AutoX, WeRide and Baidu have all started commercial robotaxi service in China. Closer to home, General Motors-backed Cruise in January started enrolling certain customers in anticipation of imminent driverless commercial service in a section of San Francisco, but only during certain hours. Zoox is testing in the city as well, setting up the prospect of a cutthroat three-way battle for technological advantage and customers.

"Overall, it's probably pretty comparable between Waymo and Cruise," Abuelsamid said. "Certainly, Waymo has more experience on the customer side of this because of how many rides they've given, but in terms of the performance of their system, I don't know they're necessarily ahead of any others in that leading pack."