"Our trucks have two of our long-range lidar," she said. "One on either side to allow our system to see further to the sides and back of the vehicle."

Waymo began testing the trucks in 2017 in California, Phoenix and Georgia "in a variety of driving environments," the spokeswoman said. Trucks also completed a commercial pilot in Atlanta in 2018, carrying freight for Google's data centers.

The company said in a statement that it would expand the self-driving trucks "to additional routes over time."