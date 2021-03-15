Waymo replays real-life crashes in study, avoids most

Can self-driving cars respond when other drivers violate the rules of the road? Google's subsidiary reconstructed real-life crashes to find the answer.

Waymo’s self-driving system prevented crashes in 32 of 39 simulated scenarios in which its technology reacted to errant drivers.

Self-driving vehicles should not make the same errors or dumb decisions as human motorists. They should not speed. They will not drive drunk. They cannot succumb to distractions.
In terms of preventing crashes and eradicating a scourge of traffic deaths, that should be the easy stuff.

A more vexing question is this: Can self-driving vehicles account for errors made by other road users and respond in a way that avoids collisions?

Waymo has provided the start of an answer. In a first-of-its-kind study, the company's researchers and others reconstructed real-life crashes that occurred in Waymo's metro Phoenix operating area. Using its simulation tools, the company substituted its self-driving system for the road actors involved.

Overall, Waymo found its system would have avoided a collision in 84 of the 91 scenarios it studied. Perhaps no surprise: In the 52 situations where the self-driving system replaced the instigator of the crash, Waymo's system prevented 52 crashes.

Yet the scenarios in which Waymo's driver played the "responder" role, those in which it attempted to steer clear of an errant driver, are the more insightful part of the in-house analysis. Waymo's autonomous system avoided collisions in 32 of those 39 scenarios. It lessened the severity of crashes in four of the remaining seven scenarios.

"It's not good enough that you follow the rules of the road, because other people will still violate them and cause problems," said Steve Shladover, research engineer at California Partners for Advanced Transportation Technology, part of the University of California-Berkeley. "So that was a very good part of the study, that they separated those roles. It recognizes you have to coexist with other road users."Even in the most optimistic projections, self-driving vehicles will take more than a decade to reach the road in meaningful numbers — and then it will take further time for fleet turnover to render the majority of vehicles on the road autonomous.

With 92 percent of these "responder" crashes avoided or mitigated, Waymo's findings clarify the potential for self-driving technology to decrease traffic deaths and injuries during a long period in which human and robot drivers must coexist on the road. It's perhaps a more insightful data point than the one self-driving tech companies like to cite, a federal government study that finds 94 percent of crashes are the result of human error.

A troubling rise

Fatalities are rising at alarming rates, underscoring the need for solutions. This month, the National Safety Council estimated U.S. traffic deaths increased 8 percent in 2020 from the previous year, to 42,060. The nonprofit safety organization's annual estimate is historically within 1 percent of the official governmental tally issued by the National Center for Health Statistics.

More troubling, traffic deaths increased at a time when overall vehicle miles traveled decreased by 13 percent because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The National Safety Council estimated that 1.49 deaths occurred per 100 million miles of travel, a 24 percent increase from the 1.20 deaths that occurred in 2019.

While there's broad hope that someday self-driving vehicles could curtail those figures, it's premature to say exactly how Waymo's findings from its specific suburban Phoenix operational area would scale across dense urban environments or highways.

"This is a very direct comparison to where they're operating in Chandler," Shladover said. "I hope they can do this in other locations in the future and extend it. But that'd be a huge amount of work. They're operating in San Francisco and Palo Alto and Mountain View, and that's a whole different set of analysis, different set of crashes and conditions."

Specific scope

Waymo's study contained some limitations. It could replace human motorists with autonomous ones in simulation; it could not adopt the role of pedestrians or bicyclists. While the company reconstructed crashes from Arizona Department of Transportation data and police reports, it could not always account for traffic-light signal timing.

There are unknowns. Automated vehicles may counter human error. But the study cannot account for new types of errors or failures that automated systems may introduce.

Further, many observers are understandably wary of a company promoting the findings of its own study.

"We didn't do any sort of cherry-picking the data here," said John Scanlon, one of Waymo's safety researchers. "The way we kind of scoped this project was we said, 'We want all the fatal collisions within a certain objective geographical area.' And then the second part was, 'How do we do the actual analysis?' "

That analysis represents a snapshot of one specific operating environment. Should the promising results eventually extend beyond Chandler's borders to more complex roads, broad safety goals may indeed be achieved.

