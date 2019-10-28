Waymo increases 'rider only' operations in Phoenix

DETROIT — Waymo has accelerated its efforts to transform the idea of a driverless future into a reality today, including carrying metro Phoenix passengers in more cars operating without human safety drivers.

Though he didn't provide specific numbers, John Krafcik, the company's CEO, said Monday the driverless operations had "ramped up" in August and September.

Rides without human safety drivers officially began in December 2017 but were limited in both number and geographic scope. The recent increases mark the most significant expansion since the rider-only operations commenced.

The rides are open to members of Waymo's Early Rider Program, a subset of its wider Waymo One commercial ride-hailing service. Eligible customers cannot specifically request a vehicle with no safety driver aboard; rather, the cars are sent on routes where starting points and destinations are both in areas where the company is comfortable with such operations.

All rides without safety drivers are taking place in the company's Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivans, which are equipped with Waymo's fourth-generation self-driving system.

The increase in "rider only" operations comes amid pushes on multiple fronts by the company to expand its operations and inch toward a future with widespread autonomous deployments.

Waymo holds a permit to conduct rider-only operations in California as well, but unlike in Arizona, state regulations prohibit the company from collecting revenue for those rides.