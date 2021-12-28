Waymo, Geely's Zeekr team up on robotaxis

Deal creates inroads for Chinese brand Geely in U.S.

Reuters
WAYMO

Concept images Waymo published show a roomy, low-to-the-ground minivan with seating for about five riders and sliding doors on each side serving as the lone entryways.

Geely Holding said its premium electric mobility brand, Zeekr, will make electric vehicles for Waymo, Alphabet Inc.'s self-driving unit, to be deployed as fully autonomous ride-hailing vehicles across the United States.

The vehicles will be designed and developed at Zeekr's facility in Sweden, and later integrated with Waymo's self-driving technology, Geely said on Tuesday.

Waymo said it would introduce the vehicles to U.S. roads "in the years to come."

Concept images Waymo published on Tuesday show a roomy, low-to-the-ground minivan with seating for about five riders and sliding doors on each side serving as the lone entryways.

Waymo is the first and only fully driverless taxi service in the United States. It has driven thousands of people since launching the service a year ago in Phoenix.

The partnership with Zeekr will help Waymo expand a driverless ride-hailing service in the face of increased competition, and also create inroads for Chinese brand Geely in the U.S.

 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
CES 2022 coverage: Live chat, mobility forum, podcasts and more
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
CES, the annual electronics show
CES 2022 coverage: Live chat, mobility forum, podcasts and more
Aptiv’s system combines 96 objects into a single view.
Aptiv's tech makeover being tested by Silicon Valley's push into autos
Aurora partnered with Volvo and several others this year. It brought a Volvo big rig along for its listing day on the Nasdaq.
Aurora CEO Chris Urmson on self-driving trucks and building trust
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-27-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive