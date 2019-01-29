VW unit Electrify America restores operations after safety test

Volkswagen Group unit Electrify America said Tuesday that its charging network has been fully restored after its high-powered charging cables passed a safety investigation.

Electrify America said it shut down its 150-to-350kW chargers on Friday in response to a request made by liquid-cooled cable supplier, Huber+Suhner. The supplier confirmed that the cables passed extensive testing and met the required standards without any restrictions, Electric America said.

According to Huber+Suhner , an early prototype similar to Electrify America's cables, suffered a short circuit that sparked a safety concern at a private test facility in Europe. The supplier said nobody was injured.

"The safety of our customers is our highest priority. Extensive testing throughout the weekend and Monday showed that the cables have met all industry standards for use, and as a result, we are bringing our entire network back to full capacity," said Giovanni Palazzo, CEO of Electrify America.

Electrify America was created as part of Volkswagen's settlement with federal regulators after it admitted installing software in diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. The automaker has committed to investing $2 billion over the next decade into developing a nationwide web of fast chargers accessible to all brands as a result.

Urvaksh Karkaria contributed to this report.