VW in talks to buy self-driving unit from Huawei, report says

BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group is in talks with China's Huawei about acquiring an autonomous driving unit, a German business magazine said.

VW executives have been negotiating the deal, which involves technology systems VW is not yet proficient in, for several months, Manager Magazin reported, citing insider sources.

Automakers and technology companies are investing billions of dollars in autonomous driving, aiming to take an early lead in what many consider the future of mobility.

Huawei aims to develop driverless-car technology by 2025, Wang Jun, senior executive at the company's smart vehicle business, said last year.

VW CEO Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he expects the car industry to see widespread autonomous driving within 25 years and that the company was pursuing new partnerships to increase its self-sufficiency in software.

A VW spokesperson declined to comment.

Jaguar Land Rover, Nvidia will collaborate on in-vehicle software
