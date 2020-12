BERLIN -- Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030.

Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed in autonomous cars while developments in artificial intelligence are also speeding the process.

"It is foreseeable that the systems will soon be able to master even the complex situations of autonomous driving," Diess told Wirtschaftswoche business magazine.

VW last month said it is boosting spending on technologies for electric and self driving cars to about 73 billion euros ($86 billion), up from 60 billion euros a year ago.

The investment includes spending on the group's new Car.Software organization, whose goal is to build a proprietary software stack that will be deployed in Audi’s Artemis project to develop an advanced, self-driving electric vehicle.