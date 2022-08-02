VW agrees to buy $4 billion worth of lidar components from Israel's Innoviz

Israel's Innoviz Technologies said it will supply hardware and software to Volkswagen Group 's Cariad unit in a deal valued at $4 billion.

The components, including laser-based lidar sensors, will be used in advanced driver assistance systems and automated vehicles from multiple brands in the Volkswagen Group, starting mid-decade, Innoviz said in a statement on Tuesday .

Cariad confirmed the deal, but declined to provide financial details.

The deal value as estimated by Innoviz is more than seven times the size of the company's market value of just over $500 million.

In a statement, Innoviz CEO and co-founder Omer Keilaf described the Cariad supply deal as "a significant catalyst" for his company, which was founded in 2016 and went public via a reverse merger in April 2021.

Innoviz since then has seen its share price fall by two-thirds and its market value sliced to $540 million from $1.6 billion when it went public.