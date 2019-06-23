Volvo's Polestar EV brand designed to do things differently

The design choice is functional and aesthetic.Electric vehicles typically adopt a skateboard design, with their bulky battery packs lying flat under the floor. But that adds to the height of the vehicle, which compromises aerodynamics and driving range, Polestar design chief Maximilian Missoni told Automotive News at Volvo's Hällered Proving Ground an hour from Gothenburg.

By removing batteries from the rear-seat footwells, designers were able to lower the height of the Polestar 2 and create a "sleek fastback silhouette," Missoni said this month on the sidelines of the facility's handling track. The battery layout also allows passengers to sit more comfortably, while the tunnel design acts like a raised center console and gives the performance sedan a cockpitlike interior.

The car will likely reach the U.S. in mid-2020. And its design reflects Polestar's willingness to do things differently — from its minimalist, tech-focused interior design to its unconventional retail strategy.

Polestar, owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is Volvo's response to the BMW M and Mercedes AMG subbrands, and the challenger has a lot riding on the five-seat fastback.

The Polestar 2 is crucial to achieving Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath's goal of making the brand profitable in five to seven years and reaching annual global sales of more than 100,000. Polestar expects to build about 50,000 Polestar 2s in its first full year.

"Polestar 2 is the car that will define the brand," Polestar COO Jonathan Goodman told Automotive News at the auto company's boxy, three-story headquarters building here.