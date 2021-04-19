Volvo will provide XC90s for Didi's self-driving test fleet

XC90s will be part of the initial fleet, with the aim of adding more as testing expands

Reuters

Volvo will provide XC90 crossovers (shown) that DiDi Autonomous Driving will integrate with its new self-driving hardware platform.

Volvo has signed an agreement to provide cars to the autonomous driving technology unit of China's top ride-hailing firm, Didi Chuxing, for its self-driving test fleet.

Volvo will provide XC90 crossovers equipped with backup steering and braking systems that DiDi Autonomous Driving will integrate with DiDi Gemini, its new self-driving hardware platform, the automaker said in a statement on Monday.

Didi is currently working toward an initial public offering with a valuation of at least $100 billion.

Last week self-driving startup Cruise, which is backed by General Motors, said it had raised $2.75 billion in its latest funding round from investors including retail giant Walmart, taking its valuation to more than $30 billion.

Volvo, which is owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, will initially provide Didi with hundreds of vehicles, with the aim of adding more as the self-driving test fleet expands, head of strategy Alexander Petrofski told Reuters.

"For us this is a tremendous opportunity because we gain real-world know-how and get to test our vehicles in a real-world environment," Petrofski said. "This is something we will benefit from when we start rolling out this technology in applications for our customers."

Petrofski said a few of the vehicles have already been delivered to Didi.

Volvo began providing test cars to Uber's autonomous driving unit in 2016. Uber Technologies Inc. sold that business to self-driving car startup Aurora last year and is still using Volvo vehicles.

"This (new agreement with Didi) is in line with our vision to be the partner of choice on a global level" for self-driving fleets, said Volvo's head of autonomous driving strategy, Johan Taws.

The built-in backup systems and safety features on Volvo's XC90 cars, combined with Didi's self-driving system, will eventually allow the cars to operate without safety drivers in robotaxi services, Volvo said.

