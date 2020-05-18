Virus a roadblock or just a detour for mobility?

The transportation revolution has arrived — it's just not necessarily the one experts envisioned three months ago.

Some of the most intractable transportation problems, most notably, traffic congestion, vanished in a matter of days at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. But at the same time, airlines sit grounded, public transportation services have been slashed, and the idea of shared mobility is all but taboo.

With auto plants beginning to reopen and executives contemplating how they will spend precious development dollars, the industry is examining two early divergent post-pandemic patterns: One in which COVID-19-related concerns help revive car-centric cultures around the globe and another in which cities, which no longer have to imagine the benefits of fewer vehicles on the road, unshackle themselves from the traditional constraints of cars.

Avary: Don’t just restart — reset.

"What I worry about, and what we're talking about, is that we don't lose sight of the fact we don't have to just restart our economies and societies, but that we can reset them," said Michelle Avary, head of automotive and autonomous mobility at the World Economic Forum, a nonprofit that forges public-private collaboration.

"It doesn't have to be pollution and congestion. ... But people do need to get to work."

One scenario most feared by urban planners and transit advocates is a car-centric recovery that ultimately worsens previous levels of congestion and pollution, making the empty roads and clean air in cities such as Los Angeles just a COVID-19-inspired anomaly.

In China, viewed by many as a harbinger of recoveries to play out elsewhere, personal vehicle use is increasing at a faster rate than for public transportation options. Commuters, in short, are thinking about safety in a whole new way.

"Safety now needs to include biosafety," Avary said. "And when you think about safety in that respect, there is some comfort in having your own car."

Car culture returns

It may not be some halcyon version of the 1950s, but consumers may once again renew their associations of freedom and the open road. Especially after being cooped up during shelter-in-place orders.

Customers are saying, "I want to buy a vehicle so I can control my personal mobility," said Mike Jackson, CEO of AutoNation Inc. "This became an inflection point for personal mobility versus shared mobility. And this has implications from airlines to rental-car companies to Uber, you name it. Because we literally have customers telling us, 'I'm planning to drive on my next vacation.' Things open up. And I think once again, this passion that America has for the automobile ... has now been combined with this thirst for safety."

Seventy-five percent of consumers who intend to purchase a car in 2020 will do so in part to gain better control over their hygiene, according to a survey conducted last month by global consulting firm Capgemini. Some of those sales will come from younger age groups that have shied away from car ownership. Forty-five percent of people younger than 35 who do not own a car are considering buying one in 2020, according to the survey of 11,000 respondents.

What's more, 46 percent say they will use their personal cars more often and public transit less often. Forty percent tell Capgemini they'll use ride-hailing apps less because of health and safety concerns.

“We had seen a pattern that suggested mass transit was a desirable choice for many ... but I can imagine those people who have a choice will say, ‘It’s time to move away from mass transit and get ?my own car.’"
Sheryl Connelly, chief futurist, Ford Motor Co.

"You can expect those organizations will have to deal very proactively with what they do to disinfect their vehicles," Sheryl Connelly, chief futurist at Ford Motor Co., told Automotive News on a May 4 Shift podcast. "We had seen a pattern that suggested mass transit was a desirable choice for many ... but I can imagine those people who have a choice will say, 'It's time to move away from mass transit and get my own car.' "

Mass challenges

In China, 99 percent of car dealerships have reopened, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association. In Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, several dealerships tell Automotive News China their sales have rebounded to pre-crisis levels, and anecdotal reports suggest first-time buyers have entered the market.

Getting around post-COVID-19

A Capgemini Research Institute study of more than 11,000 consumers in 11 countries found consumers favor personal cars over public transportation and shared services.

Worldwide:
46% plan to use personal cars more, public transport less
40% prefer to cut down on ride-hailing because of health, safety concerns
75% of those planning to buy a car in 2020 believe it will give them "better control of hygiene"

In the U.S.:
51% plan to use personal cars more, public transport less
34% of people younger than 35 are considering buying a car
44% prefer to avoid dealership visits

Meanwhile, public transit has struggled to recover. Ridership on Beijing buses has dropped from 26 percent of city trips before COVID-19 to 14 percent today, according to the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy in New York. Part of that is by design — in China, there are restrictions on the number of people who can enter transportation systems and health checks for those who do. Temperature checks are mandated for anyone using public transportation or ride-hailing vehicles.

Whether major cities in the U.S. adopt similar stringent measures as they reopen remains to be seen.

Keeping passengers and transit workers safe is the primary challenge: At least 68 transit workers in New York City alone have died as a result of the coronavirus as of April 21, according to The Guardian.

But the solution is more complicated than simply demanding everyone wear personal protective equipment and increasing the frequency of cleaning vehicles.

As ridership levels drop and revenues recede, there will be pressure to decrease routes and services. For example, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has eliminated 70 lines across its network and reduced service to 17 core routes.

Decreasing options and drops in frequency of service could test the patience of the most resilient of riders, effectively forcing them to choose other modes of transportation. But alternate options may be equally complicated.

A bigger bite for biking

The coronavirus undoubtedly will strain the budgets of public transportation agencies already faced with reduced ridership and increased cleaning costs. But the idea that the pandemic will be a death knell for public transportation strikes some as far-fetched.

"I roll my eyes at those headlines," said David Zipper, a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School who focuses on the future of cities, technology and mobility.

"Yes, we're going to have a challenge to make sure people are safe and feel safe in the short and medium term. But I have to ask: What's the alternative? If you think congestion is bad now, imagine New York City without the subway. We don't have an alternative. So the question is how it comes back, not if it comes back."

In some cities, consumers may indeed have an alternative, at least temporarily, one that holds more promise for nonmotorized mobility options.

From Oakland to Philadelphia to Seattle to New York City, cities across the country have closed hundreds of miles of roads to motorized traffic during the pandemic and opened them to pedestrians and bicyclists. It's unknown whether these closures will change as businesses reopen, but in at least one case, in Seattle, the changes are being made permanent.

A car-free streets movement has emerged in Europe in recent years; this marks the first time it's taken a foothold in the U.S. Here and in Europe, bicycle sales have soared during the pandemic, with major retailers telling Reuters their sales are up 30 to 50 percent. Along similar lines, bike rental operators in Wuhan report skyrocketing demand, according to China Daily.

No cookie-cutter answers

Zipper cautions against making broad-brush conclusions, whether for an increased role for biking or the challenges of public transportation.

"It's important to recognize that transportation modes are not monolithic, and neither are city systems," he said. "But in terms of biking or bike-share, you can see people biking to stay active and get around, and maybe they'll keep doing that."

Such a continuation may require further investments in protected bike lanes and that cities make temporary road closures permanent. Those sorts of choices have yet to be made. But they lie within the new possibilities brought by the coronavirus, if city leaders are willing to capture the unexpected benefits of the crisis by pulling policy levers.

Whether these are part of a series of long-term changes in travel habits or a blip amid temporary upheaval remains an important question without an obvious answer.

Computer-vision provider Mobileye is putting its money on the situation being temporary. Two weeks ago, the company purchased Moovit, an app that aggregates transportation options and helps users plan journeys, for $900 million. Given the timing, it was a vote of confidence that a future involving shared, autonomous vehicles remains intact.

"I'd not overstate the importance of COVID-19 in the long term," said Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua. "In the long term, people need to interact face-to-face, and people need company and mobility. Owning your own car does not solve all your mobility solutions. ... COVID-19 is only today, and I think it will be over much sooner than people expect."

