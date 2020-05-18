Virus a roadblock or just a detour for mobility?

The coronavirus undoubtedly will strain the budgets of public transportation agencies already faced with reduced ridership and increased cleaning costs. But the idea that the pandemic will be a death knell for public transportation strikes some as far-fetched.

"I roll my eyes at those headlines," said David Zipper, a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School who focuses on the future of cities, technology and mobility.

"Yes, we're going to have a challenge to make sure people are safe and feel safe in the short and medium term. But I have to ask: What's the alternative? If you think congestion is bad now, imagine New York City without the subway. We don't have an alternative. So the question is how it comes back, not if it comes back."

In some cities, consumers may indeed have an alternative, at least temporarily, one that holds more promise for nonmotorized mobility options.

From Oakland to Philadelphia to Seattle to New York City, cities across the country have closed hundreds of miles of roads to motorized traffic during the pandemic and opened them to pedestrians and bicyclists. It's unknown whether these closures will change as businesses reopen, but in at least one case, in Seattle, the changes are being made permanent.

A car-free streets movement has emerged in Europe in recent years; this marks the first time it's taken a foothold in the U.S. Here and in Europe, bicycle sales have soared during the pandemic, with major retailers telling Reuters their sales are up 30 to 50 percent. Along similar lines, bike rental operators in Wuhan report skyrocketing demand, according to China Daily.