Virus a roadblock or just a detour for mobility?

The transportation revolution has arrived — it's just not necessarily the one experts envisioned three months ago.
Some of the most intractable transportation problems, most notably, traffic congestion, vanished in a matter of days at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. But at the same time, airlines sit grounded, public transportation services have been slashed, and the idea of shared mobility is all but taboo.
With auto plants beginning to reopen and executives contemplating how they will spend precious development dollars, the industry is examining two early divergent post-pandemic patterns: One in which COVID-19-related concerns help revive car-centric cultures around the globe and another in which cities, which no longer have to imagine the benefits of fewer vehicles on the road, unshackle themselves from the traditional constraints of cars.