A virtual window into the future of mobility

John Absmeier, chief technology officer at suburban Detroit seating supplier Lear Corp., predicts more consolidation in the industry.

"Dependent on how long and deep this down cycle goes, we'll see consolidation happening," Absmeier said in a virtual panel discussion. "There's already some happening, both with small companies and large companies and in between. But the automotive industry in general is a very capital-intensive business, and liquidity becomes challenging when we're not producing cars and generating revenue.

"Because capital is less available for smaller tech companies, there's also chance for consolidation in the startup world," Absmeier added. "I actually think that's a good thing. It creates some focus and also prioritizes what are the technologies and the areas that can have an impact near term."

As even the largest auto companies remain strapped for cash during the pandemic, Dragos Maciuca, executive technical director of Ford Motor Co.'s research and innovation center in Palo Alto, Calif., said he expects the crisis to weed out some of the newer or weaker companies.

"I fully expect that, out of the 80 lidar companies, by the end of this, we are going to have at most 40, and even that is probably optimistic," Maciuca said.

To Absmeier and Maciuca, this isn't an entirely negative trend for the industry.

"It's exactly events like this where some of the best companies have been formed," Maciuca added.

— Alexa St. John