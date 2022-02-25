Virgin Hyperloop to move cargo, not people, as tube transport hits snags

Virgin Hyperloop's yearslong goal of transporting people via vacuum-sealed tubes at speeds of up to 670 mph is on hold.

The California company, founded in 2014 and backed by billionaire Richard Branson, will shift its focus to transporting cargo instead, according to multiple media reports. Virgin Hyperloop laid off 111 employees, or about half of its work force, this month as part of that move, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news.

The shift in focus represents a setback in the development of hyperloop transportation systems, an idea popularized by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2013. The basic idea is to transport people, placed in pods, at high speeds across long distances via vacuum-sealed tubes and high-powered magnets.

While Virgin Hyperloop made significant progress in recent years, including a successful first test of human travel in 2020, it also hit many snags, lost key talent and struggled to meet ambitious deadlines. The company set a target of having working hyperloops by 2020, though none are in use today.

Carla Bailo, CEO of the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich., said a focus on transporting goods rather than people will allow the company to more quickly develop and roll out its technology.