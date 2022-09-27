U.S. approves remaining EV charging infrastructure plans

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday said it has approved electric vehicle charging infrastructure plans for all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline.
The approval unlocks more than $1.5 billion in funding in 2022-23 to build EV chargers across roughly 75,000 miles of U.S. highway, including interstates and alternative fuel corridors, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
Earlier this month, the agency said it had approved 35 of the 52 EV infrastructure deployment plans submitted by states, D.C. and Puerto Rico ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.
The program — created and funded by the infrastructure law — makes $5 billion available over the next five years to help states achieve President Joe Biden's goal of 500,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. by 2030.
"With this greenlight, states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico can ramp up their work to build out EV charging networks that will make driving an EV more convenient and affordable for their residents and will serve as the backbone of our national EV charging network," said Stephanie Pollack, acting administrator for the Federal Highway Administration.