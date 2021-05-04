UK's Arrival, Uber to develop electric ride-hailing car

'Affordable' purpose-built EV will go into production in 2023

Reuters
REUTERS

Arrival's full-electric van, which is due to go into production in 2022. A ride-hailing car will follow a year later.

LONDON -- British electric van and bus maker Arrival will develop an electric car for Uber Technologies that will go into production in late 2023, the two companies said.

Arrival and Uber will also explore a strategic relationship in key markets, including the U.K., European Union and United States.

The "Arrival Car" will be an "affordable, purpose-built electric vehicle for ride-hailing," and will go into production in the fourth quarter of 2023, the companies said on Tuesday.

Uber plans to be a fully electric mobility platform in London by 2025, and across North America and Europe by 2030.

The company has raised more than 135 million pounds ($188 million) to help its drivers in London upgrade to an electric vehicle by 2025.

"Our focus is now on encouraging drivers to use this money to help them upgrade to an electric vehicle, and our partnership with Arrival will help us achieve this goal," Jamie Heywood, Uber regional manager for northern and eastern Europe, said in a statement.

Uber aims to sign up an additional 20,000 drivers in Britain as the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions boosts demand, the ride-hailing app said last week. In March, Uber gave its existing 70,000 U.K. drivers workers' rights, including the minimum wage, after it lost a Supreme Court case.

The Arrival Car will need to withstand the high demands of an Uber driver -- ride-hailing cars drive up to 50,000 km (31,070 miles) annually, versus 12,000 km for the average car.

'Small Vehicle Platform'

The companies said the Arrival Car will prioritize "driver comfort, safety and convenience, while ensuring the passengers enjoy a premium experience."

Arrival went public in March via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The startup has so far specialized in electric vans and buses, and its biggest public order is for up to 10,000 vans for United Parcel Service, which also owns a stake in Arrival.

"We have a great partnership with UPS ... and we hope to replicate that success with Uber as we develop the best possible product for ride hailing," Arrival Senior Vice President Tom Elvidge, formerly a manager at Uber, said in a statement.

The Arrival Car will use the "Small Vehicle Platform" the startup referenced in its investor presentation prior to going public.

Arrival said the car would be "affordable," but did not divulge pricing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Uber, Lyft have a Calif. playbook to fight proposed federal labor rules
Letter
to the
Editor

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Uber, Lyft have a Calif. playbook to fight proposed federal labor rules
Uber, Lyft have a Calif. playbook to fight proposed federal labor rules
Lidar maker AEye valuation slips 25% to $1.5 billion on new SPAC merger terms
Cox Automotive signs service deal with Electric Last Mile, report says
Cox Automotive signs service deal with Electric Last Mile, report says
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-3-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive