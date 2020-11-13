Uber in talks to sell self-driving unit to Aurora Innovation, report says

Uber Technologies Inc. is in talks to sell its autonomous driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group, to self-driving startup Aurora Innovation TechCrunch reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks between the companies could falter, the report said. Uber declined to comment on the report, while Aurora did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. TechCrunch reported the two companies have been in talks since last month.

Aurora is among dozens of startups, automakers and large technology companies working on self-driving car systems. TechCrunch reported that the deal, if completed, could triple Aurora’s work force. Uber, meanwhile, would shed an expensive long-term project.

The startup, which is already testing ivehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area and Pittsburgh, in July said it was expanding testing and development of its vehicles to the Dallas-Fort Worth Area in Texas.

