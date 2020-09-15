Uber safety driver charged with negligent homicide

The safety driver operating an Uber self-driving test vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in March 2018 has been charged with negligent homicide.

A grand jury returned the charge against Rafael Stuart Vasquez, 46, in late August, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Vasquez, also known as Rafaela, pled not guilty during an initial court appearance Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court. Vasquez was released, and will wear an ankle monitor.

"Distracted driving is an issue of great importance in our community," Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel said in a written statement. "When a driver gets behind the wheel of a car, they have a responsibility to control and operate that vehicle safely and in a law-abiding manner."