Uber open to using self-driving tech from competition, CEO says

Uber Technologies Inc.'s self-driving unit is open to using technology from competitors in the space, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

"If any of those competitors want to put their tech onto our platform, we’re open," Dara Khosrowshahi said at the Morgan Stanley 2020 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco.

The CEO said Uber was already talking to third parties, but did not provide further details.

Khosrowshahi added that Uber's Advanced Technologies Group, the autonomous driving unit, had "very significant structural advantages," among other things due to its knowledge of the most revenue-generating routes thanks to its ride-hailing business.

