Uber may shut down temporarily in Calif. over driver ruling, report says

Uber Technologies Inc. would likely shut down temporarily in California for several months if a court does not overturn a recent ruling requiring it to classify its drivers as employees, CNBC reported Wednesday.

"If the court doesn't reconsider, then in California, it's hard to believe we'll be able to switch our model to full-time employment quickly," the report added, citing CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's interview with MSNBC.

Uber did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A California judge Monday granted the state's request for a preliminary injunction blocking Uber and Lyft Inc. from classifying their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees.

Judge Ethan Schulman of the San Francisco Superior Court delayed enforcing his order by 10 days to give the companies a chance to appeal.