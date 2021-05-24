Uber, Lyft launch vaccine rides program in White House partnership

Lyft said it would provide a $15 discount for one round trip, for a total discount of $30 per passenger.

Drivers will receive the full payment for the trip, the companies said.

U.S. President Joe Biden two weeks ago announced the partnership with Uber and Lyft in an effort to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates at a time when U.S. demand for vaccines has declined.

Many states are offering incentives, from free food and drinks to a chance at winning a lottery, in order to get more Americans to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 shot.

Biden has set a target of getting 70 percent of U.S. adults inoculated by July 4 so the country can be safely reopened for celebrations and small Independence Day holiday gatherings. As of Sunday, 49% of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For Uber and Lyft, the vaccine efforts also come as the companies seek to have drivers and riders return to the road and recover revenue lost during the pandemic.