Uber launches robot food delivery in California

Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots. Both services are available to Uber Eats users in Santa Monica and West Hollywood in California.

TINA BELLON
Reuters

Uber Technologies Inc. on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding EV charging stations into its global driver app.

The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app.

Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots. Both services are available to Uber Eats users in Santa Monica and West Hollywood in California, and consumers will have the ability to opt out of the programs.

The autonomous car pilot is in collaboration with Motional, the self-driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor Co. and Aptiv PLC and was initially announced in December. It launched on Monday, Uber and Motional said.

Uber said the sidewalk robots are provided by Serve Robotics, a spin-off of delivery company Postmates, which Uber acquired in 2020.

The vehicles in both services are actively monitored by human operators, Uber said, adding that "it will be some time before this technology is operated at scale."

Self-driving companies have repeatedly pushed out timelines to provide truly driverless trips at scale, with only a few limited fully autonomous programs available across the U.S.

Uber on Monday also said it was launching a map of EV charging stations in its driver app in the U.S. this summer, and later worldwide, in an effort to promote drivers switching to a battery-powered vehicle.

Uber, which aims to have only EVs on its platform in the U.S., Canada and Europe by 2030, said charging was one of drivers' biggest obstacles to switching to EVs.

The company also said it was launching an option this summer to rent party and coach buses, and passenger vans through its U.S. app in collaboration with rental service US Coachways.

Related Article
How Uber topped Lyft in Q1 earnings performance
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
What happens when things don't go according to plan for a self-driving truck
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
In a demonstration, a Kodiak Robotics Class 8 self-driving truck pulls off to the shoulder along Interstate 45 last week near Dallas.
What happens when things don't go according to plan for a self-driving truck
ACT-MAIN_i.jpg
EV truck makers prepare for big business ahead
Penske_Truck-MAIN_i.jpg
ACT Expo: Shell-Penske truck EV charging deal, battery price surge cools ‘a little bit'
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-16-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive