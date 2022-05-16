Uber launches robot food delivery in California

Uber Technologies Inc . on Monday said it launched pilot food delivery services with autonomous vehicles in two California cities, and said it was adding EV charging stations into its global driver app.

The announcements are part of Uber's annual product event where the ride-hail and food delivery company showcases the latest updates to its app.

Uber announced one food delivery service using autonomous cars, and a separate pilot using sidewalk robots. Both services are available to Uber Eats users in Santa Monica and West Hollywood in California, and consumers will have the ability to opt out of the programs.

The autonomous car pilot is in collaboration with Motional, the self-driving joint venture of Hyundai Motor Co. and Aptiv PLC and was initially announced in December. It launched on Monday, Uber and Motional said.

Uber said the sidewalk robots are provided by Serve Robotics, a spin-off of delivery company Postmates, which Uber acquired in 2020.