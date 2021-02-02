Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion

LIZETTE CHAPMAN
Bloomberg

Uber Technologies Inc. agreed to acquire Drizly Inc., which makes an on-demand alcohol delivery app, for $1.1 billion, a wager that demand for home delivery will persist after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The deal is Uber’s biggest since July when it bought Postmates, a food delivery app. The Drizly purchase primarily consists of Uber stock, with less than 10 percent in cash, the companies said in a statement Tuesday.

Shares of Uber were up 9.8 percent to $57.93 in early trading Tuesday.

Drizly has had a breakout year as consumers stuck at home ordered in alcohol instead of venturing to the store. Drizly operates in more than 1,400 U.S. cities connecting customers with local stores to order beer, wine and liquor.

In May, around the height of U.S. coronavirus lockdowns, sales were about 400 percent above historical levels, the company said. Consumers both ordered more frequently and bought more per order, it said at the time.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW plans to challenge Google with own AV software
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW plans to challenge Google with own AV software
VW plans to challenge Google with own AV software
Automated-driving tech, finally explained in everyday terms
Automated-driving tech, finally explained in everyday terms
Auto data company Otonomo to go public via merger
Auto data company Otonomo to go public via merger
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-1-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive