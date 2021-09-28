Toyota's Woven Planet steps up acquisition drive with programmable car deal

TOKYO -- On the move with yet another buyout, Toyota Motor Corp.'s Woven Planet automated-driving subsidiary has acquired a U.S. software company it says will jump-start the Japanese company's ambitions to make an operating system for the "programmable cars" of tomorrow.
The purchase of Renovo Motors Inc., made public on Tuesday, delivers a set of cutting-edge software tools that will shave months, if not years, off Woven Planet's timeline for bringing the operating system to market, Woven Planet CEO James Kuffner said in announcing the deal.
"With Renovo coming on board we have this big, big boost of energy and talent to really push forward," Kuffner told reporters. "I am really optimistic that we will pull forward our plans."
Woven Planet's upcoming automotive operating system, called Arene, is pitched as an open software platform that will allow for "programmable cars." Woven hopes to offer it to other companies. Woven Planet says it will be as groundbreaking as Microsoft Windows and Apple iOS were for personal computers and smartphones, ushering in a new era for automobiles.
Kuffner said Woven Planet is already operating Arene in proof-of-concept vehicles and preproduction cars. It now expects to bring the software platform to the market by 2025, he said.