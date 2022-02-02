Toyota showcases test car that autonomously drifts

Toyota Motor Corp. said its researchers have programmed a vehicle to autonomously drift around obstacles on a closed track, a first that the automaker said provides a preview into how self-driving systems can complement human driving in hazardous conditions.The Toyota Research Institute on Wednesday released a video that showcases the technology, which was outfitted on a Toyota Supra sports car that was "customized for autonomous-driving research," according to a news release. The car is shown autonomously drifting around objects on the 2-mile closed test track at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Northern California.

Avinash Balachandran, senior manager of human-centric driving research at TRI, said the "main goal" of the project was to learn more about how advanced technologies can "augment and amplify" human drivers.

"We're looking at how to control the car in the entire spectrum of its performance and then really build technologies that are not replacing humans, but rather incorporating expert driver skills into how regular drivers drive," he said in the video.

The research comes as Toyota is reportedly planning to launch an operating system in its vehicles by 2025 that would be capable of handling autonomous driving. The system, called Arene, will be made available to affiliates such as Subaru in the future, according to Reuters, which cited a report by Nikkei. It was not immediately clear whether Toyota has long-term plans to implement a version of TRI's autonomous drifting system into its passenger vehicles in coming years. TRI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.