Toyota shoots for the moon

More importantly, the Lunar Rover symbolizes Toyota President Akio Toyoda's quest to conquer new horizons as he reinvents Toyota Motor Corp. into a new mobility company. The rover will brim with the technologies of tomorrow, from its fuel cell powertrain to its autonomous driving system.

The gambit is partly an outgrowth of Toyota's Five Continents Drive, the multiyear, worldwide test drive that wrapped up this year. Now that the five continents are conquered, people in the company are calling the gray, lifeless orb circling the Earth the "sixth continent" — albeit one without roads, bombarded by radiation and completely hostile to human survival.

"We have now found a new 'road,' which is the moon. And for this new road, we will be able to make a new vehicle," said Takao Sato, project head of Toyota's Lunar Exploration Mobility Works and a former interior design engineer who worked on the Prius hybrid. "This is a dream for us."

The Lunar Cruiser is pushing Toyota's technology and know-how to the limits.

It also will be the most costly Toyota ever built. Sato said it is too early to even think about estimates, but he joked that this much is true: It will be way more expensive than any Bentley.

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk used his rocket company SpaceX to launch a Roadster into orbit around the sun, Toyota might be the first manufacturer to have a wheeled vehicle for humans on the surface of another heavenly body since General Motors worked on the first moon buggies.