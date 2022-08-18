Toyota satellite investment points to auto future

Automakers want to tap space-based communications to obtain precise positioning data and more robust connectivity for vehicles that will increasingly drive themselves.

As such, Toyota Ventures joined a 2021 funding round to invest in Xona Space Systems, a San Mateo, Calif., startup that plans to launch low-Earth orbit satellites.

Last month, Mercedes-Benz held a Car2space Challenge at the Innospace Masters innovation competition to scout ideas that can "create new business services for enhanced navigation of autonomous vehicles."

Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group launched nine low-Earth orbit satellites in June, the first of 240, to provide navigation and communications for autonomous vehicles. Geely, which owns Volvo, said its satellite constellation will initially cover the Asia-Pacific region, growing to global coverage by 2027.

Last year, Honda announced it's developing a partially reusable rocket to launch small satellites, with testing to be conducted by 2030.

"Automakers are looking to the skies for help with car connectivity," said Roger Lanctot, director, automotive connected mobility, at Strategy Analytics, a research firm headquartered in Milton Keynes, England.

Xona's Pulsar satellites will provide positioning data that is accurate up to about 10 centimeters, just less than 4 inches, co-founder and CEO Brian Manning said. That compares with 50 centimeters, or about 1½ feet, for the most optimal standard GPS location accuracy.

The Pulsars orbiting about 350 miles above Earth would offer a signal that's "100 times stronger and more reliable than GPS," Manning said.