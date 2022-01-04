Toyota to launch self-driving-capable operating system, report says

Automaker could make Arene system available to other companies

Reuters

Toyota's operating system would be capable of handling advanced operations such as autonomous driving.

Toyota Motor Corp. is planning to launch its own operating system, which would be capable of handling advanced operations such as autonomous driving, for its vehicles by 2025, the Nikkei reported.

Software is playing an increasing role in vehicles, from managing electric motors and batteries to supporting functions such as autonomous driving, entertainment and navigation.

Toyota's automotive software platform Arene will compete with German rivals, Volkswagen Group and Daimler, with VW working on its 'VW.OS' software and Daimler planning to roll out its own 'Mercedes-Benz Operating System' in its cars by 2024.

The Japanese automaker aims to put the operating system in its own vehicles by 2025, with plans to make it available to affiliates such as Subaru in the future, the Nikkei said.

Toyota is considering a licensing model to make Arene available to other automakers and companies working on electric or self-driving cars, the report added.

Toyota did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

