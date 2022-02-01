Top execs at EV startup ELMS resign after stock purchase probe

CEO James Taylor, Chairman Jason Luo, purchased equity at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation.

Reuters

Jason Luo stepped down as chairman of ELMS.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., a maker of battery-powered delivery vehicles, said on Tuesday that its top two executives resigned following an investigation into their share purchases, sending the company's shares tumbling 24 percent.

The company said the investigation by a special committee of the board showed that shortly before it announced an agreement to go public in December 2020, some executives, including CEO James Taylor and Chairman Jason Luo, purchased equity at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation.

 

James Taylor

Board member Shauna McIntyre, a former chief of staff at Google's consumer electronics division, was named interim CEO, while former Intel chief Brian Krzanich was named non-executive chairman.

The Michigan-based electric vehicle maker also said its financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2020, and the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, would be restated.

