Tesla could widen release of 'self-driving' software in two weeks

Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said there will probably be a wider roll out of a new "Full Self Driving" software update in two weeks.

In October, Tesla released a beta, or test version, of what it calls a "Full Self Driving" software upgrade to an undisclosed number of "expert, careful" drivers.

"Probably going to a wider beta in 2 weeks," Musk said on Twitter on Friday, in a reply to a user asking if the software would be available in Minnesota.

Musk had said earlier it was planned that the latest upgrade would be widely released by the end of this year, with the system becoming more robust as it collected more data.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
U.S. government awards transportation contract to Uber, Lyft
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
U.S. government awards transportation contract to Uber, Lyft
U.S. government awards transportation contract to Uber, Lyft
Link between autos, space has liftoff
Link between autos, space has liftoff
GM hits the gas on electrification rollout
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive