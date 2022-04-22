Tesla CEO Elon Musk is ready to plunge into robotaxis

There is also the not-insignificant hurdle that Tesla robotaxis will still have to obtain state and federal approval to operate. The General Motors-backed robotaxi startup Cruise just recently launched a small fleet in San Francisco, limited to operating at night. The Alphabet Inc. subsidiary Waymo is operating a fleet around Phoenix.

Critics have said that Tesla should not be conducting its software testing with untrained drivers on public roads. They cite videos on social media that show the software's amateurish driving mistakes — even after multiple updates.

Musk has also long hinted at a future vehicle with no driver controls because they would not be needed. And now, he's set a date to merge his passions for vehicle automation and electrification.

"I think that really will be a massive driver of Tesla growth," Musk said of the robotaxi model.

He declined to give more specifics when asked whether the vehicle would go on sale to the public or be used in a company-run transportation service.

"We don't want to jump the gun on an exciting product announcement yet," Musk said, saying there will likely be a product event next year to offer details.

Tesla's projections show that a future robotaxi ride could cost less than a subsidized public bus or subway ticket, Musk said on the earnings call.

The CEO had first mentioned concrete plans to manufacture the robotaxi during the opening event for Tesla's Austin, Texas, factory this month. "There's going to be a dedicated robotaxi that's going to look quite futuristic," he said.