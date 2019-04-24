Tech company Vulog underpins expansion of shared-mobility fleets

Jose Luis Fregoso has been in the car-rental business for the better part of 18 years -- long enough to know forces are gathering to usher in rapid change throughout his industry.

"We've found out that our own clients don't want to rent a car for 24 hours a day and leave it parked for most of that time," said Fregoso, general manager of Alamo Mexico, an independent branch of the car-rental company. "They want a car on demand. They want to move from point A to B, and they want it now, and they want it at a fair price."

Next month, Fregoso will launch a pilot project in Cancun, Mexico, that involves creation of a 50-car fleet of Nissan Versas and Sentras that operate as part of a short-term rental network.

He envisions the pilot as the first step in a broader transformation in which Alamo Mexico launches short-term rentals in 15 markets that may use as many as 1,300 vehicles.

He's not alone in projecting growing demand for shared mobility fleets.

Though short-term rentals have been around for decades in Europe and Zipcar was founded in the U.S. in 2000, there has been a more recent surge in industry interest and experimentation with short-term rentals and shared vehicles such as e-bikes and scooters.

Much of it has been underpinned by Vulog, a French company that provides a technology platform that allows anyone from manufacturers to dealerships to car-rental companies such as Alamo Mexico to start and manage fleets that could target a single mode of transportation or bundle them together.

"They have this opportunity to create this new identity in the new mobility realm," says Alex Thibault, Vulog's general manager in North America.

Spike in projects

More companies have taken him up on the prospect of such a makeover. In March, PSA Group launched a short-term rental fleet using Vulog tech in Washington, D.C., that has 600 operational vehicles, including Chevrolet Equinox crossovers and Chevrolet Cruze compacts that PSA leases from General Motors.

But Vulog's use is not limited to cars and light trucks. Also in March, a moped-rental company called Dashee deployed 120 mopeds in Miami in a shared fleet that uses Vulog's platform. In February, Vulog announced a partnership with kick-scooter company Segway that intends to deploy shared fleets in the second quarter.

Thibault expects deployments from other Vulog partners in six more U.S. cities this year. Throughout its global operations, Vulog says it helped deliver 15 million rides in 2018 on vehicles on its platform, and it projects that it will power 25 million in 2019.

That growth tracks with how industry experts foresee mobility options proliferating.

"We're going to see a number of different shapes, flavors and experiences with models that are going to extend beyond the urban environment and address other communities," says John Whitcomb, global customer and auto retail innovation solution co-leader at EY. "I think we're going to have a fair amount of experimentation. Some will be discarded, and some will be winning strategies."

Security concerns grow

As shared fleets proliferate, so do the complications. Security is one aspect that fleet operators must emphasize to protect their vehicles and customers. Last week in Chicago, short-term rental company Car2go reported that at least 100 of its vehicles had been stolen after being "rented by deceptive or fraudulent means through a mobile app."

The vehicles, supplied Daimler, Car2go's parent company, have been recovered. But the company's short-term rental fleet remains offline in Chicago.

In addition to providing customers with data analytics and predictive information on where vehicles should be placed to maximize interest, Vulog's technology platform gives fleet operators the ability to monitor rides and potentially thwart similar thefts.

"Everything is controlled," Fregoso said. "We know the gas levels, and if a car gets damaged. If there's somebody who wants to make the wrong move with a car, we can immobilize it from our office any time. You can't even open the door."

Fresh options ahead

Despite such challenges, broader market forces are driving the growing promise of shared vehicles.

Urbanization of the population is one factor, as is the willingness of city governments and regulatory bodies, at least in some locations, to view shared fleets as a potential solution to traffic congestion.

A 2016 study from the University of California at Berkeley that analyzed Car2go found that short-term rentals reduce the number of cars traveling on city streets and occupying parking spaces along those streets.

The high price of new vehicles may also drive cost-conscious consumers to seek transportation options beyond traditional ownership. The average transaction price of a light vehicle in the U.S. reached $37,577 in December, according to Kelley Blue Book.

"Affordability is a concern, and prices on both new and used vehicles have increased," Whitcomb said. "If there are alternate models that allow individuals to be transported much more economically than traditional ownership on a per-mile basis, they will certainly be viable for a segment of the population."

This year, customers may have more options. Vulog says it has made updates to its platform that allow for a blend of modes -- customers can make a reservation for a short-term rental or get instant access to a trip via ride-hailing services.

Thibault said two automakers working with Vulog will launch such blended services in 2019.

"You can take a service that maybe was just one-way car sharing, and you can then have cars, mopeds, scooters. You can have instant access to a car or make a reservation for later," he said. "You can cater to about 98 percent of the potential use cases any one user can have. Because there's so many options now, they don't need a personal vehicle anymore. So the value is really coming out."

