Survival trumps investments in mobility

"And I don't know. We are ready for any situation, and I think Adasky is in a really good position. We will have to see how long it will take."

German software supplier Elektrobit says many of its customers remain interested in software development, so it hasn't seen a big slowdown. However, the company does expect to see automakers delaying some software-related programs.

"What we see is, for the sake of preserving cash, of course there is a focus on shifting some of the software programs that are not as tightly linked to near-term production," said Artur Seidel, vice president, Americas at Elektrobit.

"I do think, though, that companies will look at their supply chains, and they will also look at how solid they are, and of course, there is an ongoing discussion about the software in the car," Seidel added.

"Software work absolutely continues from what I can see."

Even so, AV development is sure to be hit harder than EV projects, according to SBD's Abbey. He said there is nothing to signal a drop-off in EV investment or strategy. "The EV market is relatively protected short term."

Ford has canceled its plan to jointly develop an electric vehicle for the Lincoln brand with EV startup Rivian, but the brand still plans to have its own EV eventually.

Industrywide, more than 100 EV models are in the pipeline over the next three years, and in a study released just before the virus struck, Boston Consulting Group estimated automaker commitment to EV development at $300 billion.