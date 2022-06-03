Study: Public EV fast chargers less reliable than reported

Public electric vehicle charging infrastructure is not as reliable as many providers claim, according to a study in electric vehicle-heavy California.

A study of 657 connectors at 181 public direct-current fast charger stations in the San Francisco Bay area found about 23 percent of them to be "nonfunctioning."

That finding, by researchers with the University of California, Berkeley, paints a different picture from the 95 to 98 percent uptime that charging station providers have claimed, David Rempel, a Berkeley professor and one of the study's authors, told Automotive News.

"Chargers need to be working well, and functionality needs to be at a high level for there to be large-scale EV adoption," Rempel said. "Do you really expect EV drivers to go to one charger, call the 1-800 number because it's not working, and then spend 45 minutes going from one charger to the next — and be happy with that? No."

The report comes as the federal government, aiming for rapid EV adoption over the course of the decade, prepares to distribute $5 billion over the next five years to build out the nation's charging network.